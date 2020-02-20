Auburn girls bowler Hodson excited for states, looks ahead to next phase of career

Despite her accomplished career, Hodson admitted bowling was more of a hobby when she first started. When she won her first Jr. Masters as a seventh-grader, she realized it could be much more than that.

“I started bowling because of my brother (Eric),” Hodson said. “I never thought that I’d stick with it. It was kinda just something to do to pass time, but as I got older it just stuck and it was natural for me.”

Bowling also factored into Hodson’s college decision. This fall, she will be attending Valparaiso in Indiana where she will compete on the women's bowling team.

She becomes the first bowler from Auburn High to compete at the Division I level.

Her path to Valparaiso started last year. Her former bowling coach, Steve Spinney, provided Hodson with a book that listed colleges with bowling programs. She remembers retrieving the book and then staying up until 2 a.m. one night researching all the different options.

When Hodson reached out to some schools the next day, Valparaiso responded immediately. Then at nationals, Hodson met Valparaiso’s coach, Shon Washington, and says his “down to Earth” attitude was a major plus.