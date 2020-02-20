Auburn girls bowler Hodson excited for states, looks ahead to next phase of career

Kaylee Hodson has a busy month ahead.
Representing Auburn, Hodson will compete at the NYSPHSAA championships alongside Section III’s other top girls bowlers in March.
Before that, though, over the next few weekends Hodson will try to clinch her fifth Byrn’s Jr. Masters title. Following last week’s qualifying, Hodson is currently the No. 1 seed entering the first round of the girls tournament.
The next phase of the event is set for this Sunday, Feb. 23 at Cedar House Lanes.
“I’m really excited,” Hodson said in an interview with The Citizen Wednesday. “It’s kinda crazy to me because it’s the last state tournament and the last Jr. Masters I’ll ever be bowling in. I have a great team going to states and I’m very thankful for that.”
A senior at Auburn High, Hodson is one of the most accomplished bowlers to come up through the program. Aside from the four Jr. Masters victories as an amateur bowler, Hodson is a four-team league champion in the SCAC and CNYCL with the varsity team. This year will also be her third trip to the state championships, which start Friday, March 13 at AMF Strike ’N Spare lanes in Syracuse.
This season, Hodson also won the Syracuse Junior Masters, a one-day mixed event which she beat all male and female competitors.
Despite her accomplished career, Hodson admitted bowling was more of a hobby when she first started. When she won her first Jr. Masters as a seventh-grader, she realized it could be much more than that.
“I started bowling because of my brother (Eric),” Hodson said. “I never thought that I’d stick with it. It was kinda just something to do to pass time, but as I got older it just stuck and it was natural for me.”
Bowling also factored into Hodson’s college decision. This fall, she will be attending Valparaiso in Indiana where she will compete on the women's bowling team.
She becomes the first bowler from Auburn High to compete at the Division I level.
Her path to Valparaiso started last year. Her former bowling coach, Steve Spinney, provided Hodson with a book that listed colleges with bowling programs. She remembers retrieving the book and then staying up until 2 a.m. one night researching all the different options.
When Hodson reached out to some schools the next day, Valparaiso responded immediately. Then at nationals, Hodson met Valparaiso’s coach, Shon Washington, and says his “down to Earth” attitude was a major plus.
“He was very relatable for me,” Hodson said. “He talked about his girls like he knew them extremely well. I thought I needed a coach like that, a coach that knows my interests and pays attention. You’re not just an athlete, you’re like family.”
Her final decision came after spending a night sitting around the table with family discussing the options.
“I was just like, ‘I need to go to Valpo. That’s what it’s going to be,’” Hodson said. Two days later, she signed her commitment contract.
When Hodson competes at the state championships next month, it’ll be the last time she bowls as a member of the Auburn varsity program. Then it’ll be off to college in the fall.
She won’t soon forget competing for Auburn, or the support she received through the years. She specifically mentioned Auburn athletic director Tam Ray and current varsity coach Jordan Betts among her biggest supporters.
“Looking back at the years, I remember in eighth grade when coach Ray came with me to states. And from there I wanted to do that every single year and represent Auburn,” Hodson said. “The athletic department is so helpful and they’re always there for you, especially my coach now, Jordan Betts. I’m gonna miss her a lot. I’m gonna miss this community so much.”
