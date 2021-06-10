Auburn girls lacrosse routs Central Square, advances to sectional title game

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For a team that's made offense look so easy for most of the season, a game with a touch of adversity and bad bounces was to be expected. The Maroons are just glad it happened now, and not in Saturday's final.

"Over the duration of a season, you're going to inevitably have one of those games when the shots just aren't falling," Dean said. "We were lucky that we had a lot of shots. We generated I think 35 to 40 shots, and that's a lot. You run into a hot goalie and your shooting is just a little off ... it was just one of those games.

"I'm glad we kept shooting and kept the pressure on, because the goalie's not gonna save them all."

Saturday's opponent will be a familiar one. The Maroons will host Fayetteville-Manlius at Holland Stadium at 11 a.m. Auburn was felled by F-M in both the 2018 and 2019 Class B title games, the former meeting ending with a difference of a single goal.

As the saying goes, to be the best, you must beat the best. For a long time that's been F-M.

Now Auburn has another chance, on its home field, to stake its claim atop the podium.