Auburn girls lacrosse stars Calandra-Ryan, Izzo make college commitments

AUBURN — Donning facial masks representing the universities they will soon represent, Auburn girls lacrosse players Natalie Calandra-Ryan and Abbie Izzo made their college decisions official on Friday.
In a ceremony in the Auburn High School library, Calandra-Ryan and Izzo announced their commitments to Youngstown State University and Harvard, respectively, in front of family and teammates.
The pair was introduced by Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo, who commended both for the contributions to Auburn and their dedication through the COVID-19 pandemic and a lost spring 2020 season.
"We are proud to say you are from Auburn," Pirozzolo said. "The hard work that you do on and off the field, I think that's what we're most proud of. I wish you both the best. I know you guys are gonna soar through college and do wonders. When we're on the field this spring, you're gonna see true excitement from all of us. Let's keep our fingers crossed."
The college commitments from both Calandra-Ryan and Izzo come at the eclipse of impressive high school careers (their junior season was canceled due to COVID-19). The pair have been members of an Auburn varsity program that qualified for the section final in both 2018 and 2019.
"It's been a pleasure to coach them," varsity coach Bill Dean said. "They both are very dedicated to the sport. It's a sport I've always loved playing while growing up and now coaching, and to have that connection is something that's really enjoyable. They've done so much to bring the program to the height that it is and elevate it."
Calandra-Ryan's resume includes two first-team all-league selections in 2018 and 2019, as well as a fifth-team all-state selection the latter year. She was the Maroons' offensive most valuable player in 2019.
Izzo has been named first-team all-league from 2017-2019, and is also an accomplished athlete for Auburn's cross country and indoor track and field teams, which she has received all-league honors.
In the classroom, both student-athletes have been on high honor roll all four years of high school and are members of National Honor Society.
In choosing Youngstown State, Calandra-Ryan said it was an attractive choice because of the newness of the program. The Penguins are intent on beginning their first season of competition this spring as a member of the Mid-American Conference.
"Youngstown just started their program this year and I really bought in to the program that they are building," Calandra-Ryan said. "They had the academics I was really looking for and I just love the feel on campus."
Izzo's interest in Harvard can be traced back to Sept. 1, when she received a phone call from Crimson assistant coach Kenzie Kent asking to attend a lacrosse clinic.
"I went to the clinic and they met with me and said they loved me as a player," Izzo said. "I loved the campus and obviously the academics are amazing, so I committed there."
Both are still holding out hope that, unlike their junior year, the Maroons will be able to hit the field this spring and contend for their first section championship, and perhaps more.
Regardless of what the future holds, both are grateful to have represented Auburn.
"It's meant everything to me, because I love this sport and I'm dedicated to it," Izzo said. "I'm so happy I can carry the Auburn legacy to Harvard and inspire younger girls to play."
"It's been a great time having the Auburn name (on my uniform)," Calandra-Ryan said, "for kids to come up and watch us play now, to inspire them, and then to continue it to the Youngstown program."
As far as expectations for the spring 2021 season, Dean said with a laugh that it's time for "domination."
"If we play, I think we have a very strong team headed by these two," Dean said. "We have a lot of experience, but also a lot of youth coming up. The youth players are very dedicated, and I think with that mixture we can do some damage. We have a legitimate shot again."
