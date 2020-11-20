Auburn girls lacrosse stars Calandra-Ryan, Izzo make college commitments

AUBURN — Donning facial masks representing the universities they will soon represent, Auburn girls lacrosse players Natalie Calandra-Ryan and Abbie Izzo made their college decisions official on Friday.

In a ceremony in the Auburn High School library, Calandra-Ryan and Izzo announced their commitments to Youngstown State University and Harvard, respectively, in front of family and teammates.

The pair was introduced by Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo, who commended both for the contributions to Auburn and their dedication through the COVID-19 pandemic and a lost spring 2020 season.

"We are proud to say you are from Auburn," Pirozzolo said. "The hard work that you do on and off the field, I think that's what we're most proud of. I wish you both the best. I know you guys are gonna soar through college and do wonders. When we're on the field this spring, you're gonna see true excitement from all of us. Let's keep our fingers crossed."

The college commitments from both Calandra-Ryan and Izzo come at the eclipse of impressive high school careers (their junior season was canceled due to COVID-19). The pair have been members of an Auburn varsity program that qualified for the section final in both 2018 and 2019.