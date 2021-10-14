Auburn girls soccer beats Syracuse; Whitman recognized for milestone

AUBURN — It didn't take long for Auburn girls soccer to flush a disappointing performance from earlier this week.

The Maroons scored five times in the first 20 minutes en route to an 8-0 victory over Syracuse United on Thursday at Holland Stadium.

The rout comes two days after Auburn was victimized in a nine-goal loss to state-ranked East Syracuse Minoa.

This time around, the Maroons were on the right side of a one-sided game.

"It was very refreshing. We did a light practice yesterday and we worked on some things, and they implemented it on the field," first-year head coach Kristen Bartolotta said after the game. "The philosophy is to keep it simple and have fun."

Prior to the game, Auburn recognized senior goalkeeper Bryn Whitman, who recently recorded the 500th save of her varsity career.

Whitman has been the no-doubt starting goalie since her freshman year. While she wasn't tasked with much action on Thursday — her busiest moments came in the first half when called upon to attempt a pair of direct kicks —Whitman was again steady in goal in the shutout.

"It's been bittersweet, because I'm already thinking about the hole she'll leave us with next year," Bartolotta said. "She's everything you'd want in a player. She's coachable and steps up to the plate and takes initiative. It's gonna be a tough loss without her in the goal. Every achievement and success she's had, she's worked her tail off for."

Thursday's win was all about offense, as seniors Grace Oliver and Emma Hastings who both recorded hat tricks, while Sydney Marinelli also chipped in a goal.

The first goal of the night, however, was an impressive display from a pair of sophomores. Less than a minute into the match, Lily Nila chased down a loose ball in the right corner, only inches before it reached the out-of-bounds line.

Nila managed to fend off a Syracuse defender and send a perfectly placed pass toward the net for Olivia Leader, who knocked the ball into the net for a 1-0 Maroons lead.

After that, it was all about the veterans. On three separate occasions, Oliver and Hastings ran past the Syracuse defense for breakaway goals. Their efforts put the Maroons up 5-0 at halftime.

Each scored again in the second half to complete the hat trick, showing off their diverse skill sets. Oliver is more of a ball controller, fooling defenders with her dribbling abilities. Hastings, on the other hand, plays like a road runner; she utilizes her top-notch speed to chase down through balls for scoring chances.

"Emma plays a different role than she did last year. I knew immediately this season I'd have her up top. She utilized her speed, especially tonight, the way I anticipated," Bartolotta said. "Grace is very technical with the ball and she's become a more selfless player which is great. She strikes the ball well and that led to her success tonight.

"It's been nice to see them grow and utilize what their talents are and perfect that craft."

Auburn (7-7) has clinched a position in the Section III Class A playoffs which begin next week. According to the latest bracket projections from highschoolsportstats.com, the Maroons could host a preliminary round game before a potential matchup with undefeated New Hartford in the quarterfinals.

Stiff tests are surely ahead. Auburn's .500 record is a display of competitiveness, but the Maroons have struggled in meetings with state-ranked teams like ESM and Jamesville-DeWitt.

To reach the next level, Bartolotta believes it all starts with work during the offseason.

"In order for us to be like an ESM, C-NS, Fayetteville, schools like that, we need to work together all year long," Bartolotta said. "That's summer leagues, indoor leagues, weight training. We need to build that camaraderie off the field and on it, because that's what those great teams do."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

