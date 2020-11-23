Auburn girls soccer's Bartolotta commits to play at Mercyhurst

AUBURN — Addressing those in attendance in the Auburn High School library, varsity girls soccer coach George Cosentino recalled first seeing Amelia Bartolotta on the field as an eighth-grader during summer league.
"I saw this tall, skinny girl running up and down the field dribbling and making some passes, playing like a much older player" Cosentino said. "Coaches can recognize talent when they see talent. During her freshman through her senior years, she set out to become the best player she could possibly be.
"She is proof that if you set your mind to accomplishing your goals and are willing to do the work, you can be successful and be in control of your own future."
On Monday, Cosentino, as well as family, friends and teammates, looked on as Bartolotta signed her commitment letter to join Mercyhurst's Division II women's soccer program.
During her Auburn career, Bartolotta has led the Maroons in both goals and assists to earn all-league honors. She was also voted by her teammates as team captain.
As Cosentino put it, "Mercyhurst is not just getting a soccer player." Bartolotta has been on high honor roll all four years of high school, and has been recognized as a scholar athlete by New York state. She is also a member of the Future Business Leaders of America club.
In addition to her work in the classroom and on the field, Bartolotta has invested in the community, volunteering at the local soup kitchen, delivering Christmas gifts to Golisano's Childrens Hospital, and also recently delivered Thanksgiving meals to a local food pantry.
Bartolotta said her original college plans involved going down south to study, but a step onto the Mercyhurst campus changed her mind.
"I absolutely fell in love with the campus. I played for the coaches and I just felt like home. They were the sweetest people and I saw myself on that field playing for them," Bartolotta said. "My mom told me to go visit (Mercyhurst) and thank God, because I love it and I'm really happy with my decision."
Bartolotta also considers herself fortunate to have played varsity soccer this fall, albeit in a shortened, sectional-less fashion. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic many school districts around New York state opted against participating in fall sports — even low or moderate-risk sports like soccer that were authorized by state officials — but Auburn chose to play, granting Bartolotta and her fellow seniors another chance to represent the Maroons.
"It was really meaningful," Bartolotta said. "I got the chance to play with my sister (freshman Ariana). We got that little bond. The first few games were rough, but we got it together. I was able to have a senior night that I didn't think I would be able to have."
Before she heads to Mercyhurst, Bartolotta hopes to have one more opportunity to play for Auburn. This time, though, it would be for the varsity football team, as she is attempting to be the team's kicker.
The idea came during a soccer practice at Holland Stadium when, as the football team was waiting to take the field, it was suggested by one of the players that Bartolotta give field goal kicking a try.
Under normal circumstances, such a combination would be impossible. Football and soccer are both fall sports, and Section III does not allow football players to participate in two sports during the same season.
Since football, if approved by state officials, will take place during the Fall II season that begins in March, Bartolotta will have a unique opportunity.
"I went to the turf a few times and practice, and it was natural," Bartolotta said. "I talked to coach (Dave Moskov) and he said if I pass the fitness test I'm all set. It's gonna be fun and it's exciting."
