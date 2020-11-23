Auburn girls soccer's Bartolotta commits to play at Mercyhurst

In addition to her work in the classroom and on the field, Bartolotta has invested in the community, volunteering at the local soup kitchen, delivering Christmas gifts to Golisano's Childrens Hospital, and also recently delivered Thanksgiving meals to a local food pantry.

Bartolotta said her original college plans involved going down south to study, but a step onto the Mercyhurst campus changed her mind.

"I absolutely fell in love with the campus. I played for the coaches and I just felt like home. They were the sweetest people and I saw myself on that field playing for them," Bartolotta said. "My mom told me to go visit (Mercyhurst) and thank God, because I love it and I'm really happy with my decision."

Bartolotta also considers herself fortunate to have played varsity soccer this fall, albeit in a shortened, sectional-less fashion. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic many school districts around New York state opted against participating in fall sports — even low or moderate-risk sports like soccer that were authorized by state officials — but Auburn chose to play, granting Bartolotta and her fellow seniors another chance to represent the Maroons.