AUBURN — Hot pool temperatures in the mid 80s didn't stop Auburn girls swimming against a larger Baldwinsville team.
The Maroons earned first-place finishes in eight out of 11 events to beat the Bees 95-73 Wednesday at the Auburn YMCA.
Claire Alexander and Maura Moochler each won two individual events; Alexander was first in the 200 freestyle (2:06.23) and the 100 butterfly (1:04.04), while Moochler won the 50 freestyle (26.35) and 100 freestyle (57.34).
Also recording individual wins was Ellie Fraher in the 500 freestyle (6:26.99) and Sofia Granato in the 100 breaststroke (1:25.30).
The 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke were key events for the Maroons. In both events, Auburn swept the top three positions. Behind Fraher in the 500 were Meghan Giannotta and Rachel Tehan, while Abby Smith and Hannah Daly rounded out the top three finishers in the 100 breaststroke.
"A lot of them didn't swim things they usually swim, but it gave us an opportunity to go heavier in different events so we could try to go (first and third)," Auburn coach Rich Hamberger said. "If you go first and third, you're up two points every event. They had a fast IMer, a fast backstroker, so that's why I used Maura in the 50 and 100, and it worked out."
One of the tightest events of the meet was the 50 freestyle. Moochler edged out teammate Makenna Wilson and Baldwinsville's Ashley Konz for first place. That event will be one to watch for the Maroons this season.
"They're both very good sprinters," Hamberger said. "I told Makenna not to give up on those last few yards. You've got to kick and swing your arms and not give in. Gotta let them know you're there. That's gonna be a big thing for those two."
Auburn typically submits strong relay teams, and that was evident against the Bees. After dropped the first event of the meet, the 200 medley relay, the Maroons bounced back to win both the 200 freestyle relay and had the top time in the 400 freestyle relay despite running as exhibition.
Izabella Dilallo, Moochler, Alexander and Wilson won the 200 in 1:46.73, while Alexander, Moochler, Wilson and Fraher finished the 400 in 4:02.40.
Last year, Auburn won the section title in the medley relay and made it to State Quals in the other two relays. It'll be tough to repeat in the medley relay, however; the Maroons return all but one swimmer from last year, but that swimmer, Sydney Murinka, was the team's top breaststroker.
Filling that leg of the medley will be a tall task this year, so the Maroons might instead focus on the other two relays.
"It depends on who can step up," Hamberger said. "The other girls can go 25s and 26s, then I have everyone else who are all 27s, 28s. They're going to have to step it up and give us another person in those two relays. I don't have a strong breaststroker for the medley relay this year ... so I think I'm gonna focus on the two free relays and see what we can do there."
Auburn (1-1) returns to the pool Friday against Oswego.