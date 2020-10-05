 Skip to main content
Auburn High Athletic Hall of Fame banquet postponed to 2021
AUBURN

  • Updated
The Auburn High School Athletic Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony, which was scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, has been postponed.

The decision was announced in a press release from Auburn Hall of Fame Chairsperson Linda Mizro. Due to current limits on gathering sizes and “many remaining uncertainties about the immediate future,” the ceremony will now take place Nov. 6, 2021 at the Springside Inn, when both the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame classes will be inducted.

The 2020 Auburn High Athletic Hall of Fame includes athletes Bill Gunger (1984), Jill Payne (1995), Steve Komanecky (1984), Brian Weldon (1991) and Rich Valentino (1981), and coach Ed Gremli.

