Auburn High Athletic Hall of Fame banquet postponed to 2021

The Auburn High School Athletic Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony, which was scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, has been postponed.

The decision was announced in a press release from Auburn Hall of Fame Chairsperson Linda Mizro. Due to current limits on gathering sizes and “many remaining uncertainties about the immediate future,” the ceremony will now take place Nov. 6, 2021 at the Springside Inn, when both the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame classes will be inducted.