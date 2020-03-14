Auburn High grad Tubbert, who played hockey, lacrosse, dies at 20

Kaiden Tubbert, a member of Le Moyne College’s men’s lacrosse team and a former Auburn High School athlete, died on Friday at age 20, Le Moyne announced.

Tubbert, a native of Auburn, was a double major in marketing and management and leadership. He has spent the last three seasons as a midfielder for the Dolphins.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A member of the Maroons’ ice hockey and boys lacrosse teams, Tubbert last attended Auburn for the 2015-16 school year. He then transferred to Bridgton Academy in North Bridgton, Maine, where he was a member of the lacrosse and ice hockey teams.

Tubbert spent four years playing for Auburn’s ice hockey team. He finished his career with 78 goals and 144 points and was a member of the 2014 Section III Division II championship team. He also assisted Auburn’s boys lacrosse team to multiple section title games.

A three-year member of Le Moyne’s men’s lacrosse team, Tubbert posted 17 points in 38 games. Last year as a sophomore, he recorded 10 points (three goals) in 18 games. He had two assists in four games so far in 2020.

“I would like to send my deepest sympathies and prayers to the Tubbert family,” Le Moyne head coach Dan Sheehan said in a statement. “Kaiden had a smile that would light up a room, a personality that lit up our locker room every day and an energy that made out team better.”