The Auburn High School boys golf team opened its 2019 fall season Monday by winning the small schools tournament at the 18th Annual Drumlins Invitational.
The Maroons finished with a team total of 214 to beat out seven other teams.
Auburn was led by Ross Burgmaster's 40, Carter Mizro shot a 42, Jack Leader carded a 43, Jake Hansen had a 44, and Colin Tardif finished with a 45.
This is Auburn's first title in the 18-year history of the tournament.
Auburn opens its regular season next Wednesday at Highland Park vs. Oswego.