The Auburn High School boys golf team poses with its trophy for winning the small-school tournament of the Drumlins Invitational on Monday.

The Auburn High School boys golf team opened its 2019 fall season Monday by winning the small schools tournament at the 18th Annual Drumlins Invitational.

The Maroons finished with a team total of 214 to beat out seven other teams.

Auburn was led by Ross Burgmaster's 40, Carter Mizro shot a 42, Jack Leader carded a 43, Jake Hansen had a 44, and Colin Tardif finished with a 45.

This is Auburn's first title in the 18-year history of the tournament.

Auburn opens its regular season next Wednesday at Highland Park vs. Oswego.

