Auburn hockey clobbers Clinton in season finale

According to the Section III hockey website, this is the first time since 2008-09 that Auburn won't participate in the postseason.

While a handful of seniors had memorable goodbyes, it was sophomore Jack Chapman that served as the game's hero. Chapman recorded a hat trick, with two of his goals coming in the opening period.

All three goals were on shots from within arm's length of the crease. Showing willingness to go to the dirty areas, Chapman was rewarded.

"One of the things we've talked about since Day 1 is winning those battles at the net," Lowe said. "It was nice to see us score some of those goals tonight. Jack was scoring them and someone was getting the puck there for him. We did a lot of good things tonight and it was good to see some of the stuff we've worked on come to fruition."

Ty Hlywa was another highlight, scoring one goal and picking up three assists. The junior ends the season as the Maroons' leading scorer, and he'll be one of a handful of players counted on moving forward if Auburn is to return to the postseason.