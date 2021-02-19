Auburn hockey downed by Cortland-Homer

SKANEATELES — All looked good for Auburn hockey through the first 10 minutes.

The Maroons had the game's opening goal and hemmed Cortland-Homer in its own zone.

But when the Golden Eagles potted their first goal of the night, the floodgates opened. Cortland-Homer scored the game's next nine goals to beat Auburn 9-2 Friday at the Skaneateles YMCA and Community Center.

With the loss, Auburn has dropped two in a row after winning its first two games of the season.

Jack Pineau had the first strike for Auburn five minutes into the contest, taking advantage of a turnover in the Cortland-Homer zone to beat goalie Garret Clark.

Cortland-Homer evened the score only a minute later on Tanner Douglass' first of the night. Another goal by Douglass and the first of four on the night for Jed Brazo ended a three-goal first for the Golden Eagles.

Auburn fared worse in the second when Cortland-Homer tacked on four more, including a shorthanded tally, to go ahead 7-1. The Maroons did manage to beat the Cortland-Homer defense once more on Christian Testa's power play tally, one of the few bright spots on an otherwise tough night.