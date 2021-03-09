Auburn hockey downed in high-scoring affair with Cazenovia

AUBURN — The Maroons' penultimate game was a roller coaster ride. What was bad one moment was great the next.
Plenty of open ice led to end-to-end rushes. A scorer's dream, a nightmare for coaches and goalies.
Unfortunately for Auburn, one of their highest-scoring games of the season still led to a tough-luck loss. The Maroons couldn't match Cazenovia offensively, falling to the Lakers 8-6 Tuesday at Casey Park in a game that resembled 1980s professional hockey known for the seemingly endless scoring and absent defense.
"I wish we had Wayne Gretzky out there," Auburn coach Mike Lowe said. "That was a good old shootout there. When you have some high-end kids shooting, that can happen. With (Austin Black and Ty Hlywa) we have some good kids that can fill up the net."
Black and Hlywa both scored a pair of goals for Auburn, with Christian Testa and Jack Chapman netting the other tallies. Black also had three assists. Testa had two helpers, as did defenseman Elise Clifford. Chapman and Jack Pineau had the other assists on the night.
Goalie Mason Jones stopped 22 shots.
Black's return was a welcomed one for the Maroons after the senior captain has missed most of the condensed season with an injury. On both of his goals, the defenseman displayed his whistler of a shot high into the cage.
"He brings everything for us. A two-year captain, the quarterback on our power play, a four-year starter," Lowe said. "On the ice or off the ice, he's our leader. When he's on our team, it's a whole different lineup."
It was evident early that both teams' goalies were in for a long night. Cazenovia opened the scoring only 25 seconds into the contest following a turnover deep in Auburn's zone. Hlywa answered minutes later, utilizing his speed to split Caz's defense for a breakaway goal.
The Lakers countered later in the first to take a 2-1 lead, and the Maroons had to fight an uphill battle the rest of the way. With less than eight minutes left in regulation, Cazenovia's advantage had grown to 6-3.
After the Lakers' sixth goal Auburn scored three goals in a span of 2:55, but its own defensive follies prevented the Maroons from ever tying it. Caz scored two goals of its own in the final five minutes to secure the win.
In the final 5:40 of the game, the two teams combined for five scores.
"Tonight and all year we've had great attitudes. The kids have been positive and working hard," Lowe said. "They were obviously upset on the bench when you're giving up goals, but they kept fighting and coming back. We did a lot of good things offensively."
The wild game served as a metaphor for what's been a unprecedented season in Section III hockey. COVID-19 concerns postponed the season which normally begins in late November to February, and schedule changes have been frequent along the way.
Auburn's original schedule had the Maroons hosting Skaneateles on Tuesday, but the game was canceled as the two teams could not agree on spectator policies.
The Maroons were also supposed to play Ontario Bay and Ithaca this week to wrap up the season. Due to last minute changes however, Auburn instead hosted Cazenovia Tuesday and will finish with Cortland-Homer on Thursday.
For players, better to play and be inconvenienced than to not play at all.
"The kids are happy to be playing," Lowe said. "We're very pleased that the school districts have allowed so many games to be played in a short amount of time. Usually you play two, maybe three games in a week. This year it's been at least three if not four games in a week.
"Does it make things difficult? Yeah. You want to get some practices in to work on things. You're limited with off-ice meetings and chalk talk sessions because you can't hang around in the locker room and lobby. It's been a challenge to learn and get better in some regards, but everyone wants to play games and we've gotten a good amount of games in a short period of time."
