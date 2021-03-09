Auburn hockey downed in high-scoring affair with Cazenovia

"He brings everything for us. A two-year captain, the quarterback on our power play, a four-year starter," Lowe said. "On the ice or off the ice, he's our leader. When he's on our team, it's a whole different lineup."

It was evident early that both teams' goalies were in for a long night. Cazenovia opened the scoring only 25 seconds into the contest following a turnover deep in Auburn's zone. Hlywa answered minutes later, utilizing his speed to split Caz's defense for a breakaway goal.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Lakers countered later in the first to take a 2-1 lead, and the Maroons had to fight an uphill battle the rest of the way. With less than eight minutes left in regulation, Cazenovia's advantage had grown to 6-3.

After the Lakers' sixth goal Auburn scored three goals in a span of 2:55, but its own defensive follies prevented the Maroons from ever tying it. Caz scored two goals of its own in the final five minutes to secure the win.

In the final 5:40 of the game, the two teams combined for five scores.

"Tonight and all year we've had great attitudes. The kids have been positive and working hard," Lowe said. "They were obviously upset on the bench when you're giving up goals, but they kept fighting and coming back. We did a lot of good things offensively."