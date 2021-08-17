Auburn hosts first Bill Huther 'Coach' Tennis Tournament at high school

Auburn hosted the first Coach William F. Huther Memorial Tennis Tournament over the weekend.

The men's and women's tournament, which featured both A and B divisions, honors Bill Huther, an Auburn High athletic hall of famer who died last year.

Thirty-six teams competed at Auburn High's tennis courts over the weekend across the four divisions.

In the Men's A division, Rob Dotterer and Alex McCarthy defeated Dan Sullivan and Jordan Sadowitz 7-5, 7-5, 10-16. In Men's B, Nick Bentley and Chris Underwood overcame RJ Hartwell and Brad Metcalf 2-6, 6-2, 10-7.

For the Women's A final, Dominique Canale and Sienna Suska topped Claire Minnoe and Shelly Connors 3-6, 6-0, 10-6. In the Women's B tournament, Julie Grossman and Kim Waale won over Madeleine Nethercott and Amy Spin 6-2, 6-3.

Consolation winners included Gary Robinson and Joe Robinson (Men's A), Teir Baier and Kristi Newton (Women's A), Riley Fitzgerald and Michael Clark (Men's B), and Abigail Carr and Claire Diffin (Women's B).

Huther was a 1952 graduate of East High School who went on to coach various sports at Auburn from 1959 to 1970. He was also a guidance counselor in the school district until his retirement in 1994.