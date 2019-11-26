Auburn High School graduate Johnny Malandruccolo is making waves at the next level.
Malandruccolo, who is Auburn's all-time leading scorer in boys ice hockey, is currently the leading scorer for the Eastern Hockey League Premier's Boston Jr. Rangers.
In 20 games with the EHLP Jr. Rangers, Malandruccolo has 32 goals and 51 points. His goal and point totals both currently lead the league. Among his 32 tallies, five are game-winners. His team is currently ranked third in the EHLP's New England Conference with a 17-4-0 record.
In October, Malandruccolo was named one of the EHLP's Stars of the Month, leading the Jr. Rangers to five wins in six games while the Auburn native scored 11 times with six assists.
The EHLP is a sub-division of the Eastern Hockey League, a junior league that offers the opportunity to advance to Division II or Division III college programs. The Jr. Rangers also have a EHL team for which Malandruccolo has played three games, recording a goal and an assist.
Malandruccolo played five seasons for Auburn's varsity hockey team, becoming the program's all-time leading scorer last season as a senior. He finished his extensive career with 129 goals and 234 points, becoming only the second Maroon to eclipse 100 career goals.
As a senior, Malandruccolo led all of Section III with 42 goals and 61 points, and for his efforts he was named the NYSPHSAA Division II Player of the Year and The Citizen's Boys Hockey Player of the Year.
His junior year, Malandruccolo helped lead Auburn to the Section III Division II title.