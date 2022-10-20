Auburn Ice Hawks offering learn-to-skate program, registration

The Auburn Ice Hawks youth hockey organization is now offering a learn-to-skate program for youth who may want to play with the organization.

The program is available to boys and girls ages 4 to 6, and begins in early November.

Registration for the Ice Hawks' 2022-2023 season is open as well. This year, the organization has partnered with Matt Ide and Power Stride Hockey to develop individual and team skills. The nonprofit, volunteer-based organization has USA Hockey-certified coaching with multiple generations of players, coaches and parents, and offers both travel and house team options.

The organization also offers a free first year of Mini Mites (ages 5 to 6), low-cost equipment and equipment rental.

The Ice Hawks organization will host its annual turkey raffle Friday, Nov. 18, at the Knights of Columbus, 47 Market St., Auburn. For more information, call Jeff Catalfano at (315) 730-2475.

For more information on the Ice Hawks, visit auburnicehawks.com or facebook.com/auburnicehawks, or call TJ Sennett at (315) 224-4178.