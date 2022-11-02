 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HOCKEY

Auburn IceHawks hosting first Veterans Cup tournament to recognize military members

Veterans Cup

A promotional flag for the Auburn IceHawks inaugural Veterans Cup, which takes place Friday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 13 at Casey Park. 

The Auburn IceHawks hockey club announced that it will be hosting the inaugural Veterans Cup this month at Casey Park Ice Arena.

The tournament begins on Friday, Nov. 11 and will continue through Sunday, Nov. 13 as the IceHawks host several other youth hockey programs for a series of games.

As Auburn’s 10-U and 12-U teams take the ice, the IceHawks will also recognize military members for their service. U.S. Army Sgt. Charles Denardo, U.S. Marine Sgt. Brandon Faulkner and U.S. Air Force Sgt. Paul Cowan will be providing ceremonial puck drops during Friday morning’s games.

A ceremony to recognize local veterans will take place at Casey Park at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The IceHawks are also selling Veterans Cup flags for $10 apiece, with all proceeds donated to local veterans. Flags will be available for pickup the Sunday of the tournament.

Veterans Cup QR code

To purchase a Veterans Cup flag, with proceeds going to local veterans, point your smartphone camera at the code and follow the link. 

The festivities will also include sports collectibles, a raffle table and a 50-50 on both Friday and Saturday. Food options include a Hughies Hotcakes food truck Friday morning, Downtown Deli Friday afternoon, a Leo’s Donuts food truck on Saturday morning, and an XO Taco food truck from Saturday morning into the evening.

