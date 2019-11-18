One month after a Major League Baseball proposal to restructure the minor league system was revealed, a new report identifies the cities affected by the plan — and Auburn is on the list.
Forty-two minor league teams, including the Auburn Doubledays, would lose their major league affiliations, according to a New York Times story on the proposal. The Doubledays play in the New York-Penn League and is a short-season Single-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.
Other upstate New York teams would be affected. The Batavia Muckdogs, which play in the New York-Penn League, would no longer be affiliated with the Miami Marlins. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the New York Mets' Double-A club, would lose its affiliation.
Major League Baseball's proposal aims to reorganize the minor league system and would result in the elimination of rookie level and short-season teams. The plan is part of negotiations between MLB and Minor League Baseball. The two sides are developing a new professional baseball agreement. The current agreement expires after the 2020 season.
The New York-Penn League would be one of the hardest hit lower level leagues affected by the proposal. Nine teams in the league, including Auburn, would lose their major league affiliations: Batavia (Miami Marlins), Connecticut (Detroit Tigers), Lowell (Boston Red Sox), Mahoning Valley (Cleveland Indians), State College (St. Louis Cardinals), Staten Island (New York Yankees), Vermont (Oakland A's) and Williamsport (Philadelphia Phillies).
MLB's plan is to replace the lowest levels of the minor league system with a "Dream League," which would consist of undrafted players attempting to land a spot with a major league club.
Baseball America reported in October that MLB would work with affected cities like Auburn to ensure they have "baseball teams of some sort." It's possible Auburn could have a Dream League team, but there would no longer be any connection to MLB.
Some of the New York-Penn League cities would be retained in the new minor league system. Brooklyn, which is the home of the Cyclones in the short-season Single-A league, would replace Binghamton as the Mets' Double-A affiliate.
