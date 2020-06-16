Auburn Little League sets two registration dates for June

In advance of youth sports returning next month, the Auburn YMCA is holding two dates for Little League registration.
Registrations are scheduled for Saturday, June 20 and Saturday, June 27 at the Little League Field from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is open to boys and girls ages 5 to 12. Players are required to submit a copy of their birth certificate during sign-up.
Practices will begin the week of July 6, and games start two weeks later. Players must be registered by the June 27 deadline.
The Auburn YMCA was supposed to have Little League registration on various dates in March until COVID-19 shut down the YMCA and put a halt to youth sports.
On Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that "low-risk" youth sports, such a baseball, softball, cross country, field hockey and gymnastics, can return. Other sports, like basketball, football and soccer, remain prohibited.
When Little League does return, several new rules will be in place. Umpires will be required to stand behind the pitcher, instead of behind home plate, to call balls and strikes. Catchers will also stand several feet behind home plate to maintain distance from the batter.
In May, Auburn Little League president Frank Mancuso said organizers were discussing a ban on stealing, as the catcher's new placement would make throwing to second base too difficult, but nothing had been finalized.
When practices and games begin, there will also be a limit of two spectators per child.
For more information or to download a registration form, go to auburnymca.org. Players can also register by calling the YMCA at (315) 253-5304.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!