Auburn Little League sets two registration dates for June

In advance of youth sports returning next month, the Auburn YMCA is holding two dates for Little League registration.

Registrations are scheduled for Saturday, June 20 and Saturday, June 27 at the Little League Field from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is open to boys and girls ages 5 to 12. Players are required to submit a copy of their birth certificate during sign-up.

Practices will begin the week of July 6, and games start two weeks later. Players must be registered by the June 27 deadline.

The Auburn YMCA was supposed to have Little League registration on various dates in March until COVID-19 shut down the YMCA and put a halt to youth sports.