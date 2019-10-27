The Auburn Mighty Mite football team blanked Central Square 25-0 to win the East Division championship at Chittenango High School Saturday.
The Indians (8-0) now waits to hear about their spot in the regional Pop Warner playoffs.
Amir Williams ran for two touchdowns and added a 45 yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. Jessiah Williams added a 25 yard ruching touchdown, while Skye Muldrow had five tackles, an interception and an extra point conversion.
Amir Williams added 10 tackles on defense. Sam Tumber made five tackles, Jessiah Williams finished with six tackles and Bryce Grady had four tackles.
Auburn coaches Eddie Ash, Jeff Richardson, Ernie Stokes and Joe Marventano praised the entire team, including Robbie Foltz, Brandon Tape Jr., Landon Northrup, Greg Bates, Branden Finizio, Memphis Keefus and Holden Prue on offense for their blocking and intensity.