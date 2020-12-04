Auburn native Long named head coach for Wells College women's lacrosse

When women's lacrosse returns at Wells College, the Express will have a new leader.

It was announced on Friday by the college that Auburn native Alyssa Long has been named the program's head coach.

Long, a 2014 graduate of Auburn High School, most recently coached at Urbana University in Ohio, a Division II program, as an assistant. Long also previously signed on to be the women's lacrosse head coach at Cayuga Community College for 2019-20, but the spring season was ultimately canceled due to COVID-19.

Long also has experience coaching, in a head or assistant capacity, at the high school, club and youth levels.

"Alyssa is an excellent addition to our staff and I am pleased to welcome Coach Long to the Express," Wells Director of Athletics Mike Lindberg said in a press release. "Her experience as an outstanding player, passion for the sport, and commitment to developing student-athletes, will help our program achieve successes in the classroom, on the field, and within the campus community."