Auburn native Long named head coach for Wells College women's lacrosse

When women's lacrosse returns at Wells College, the Express will have a new leader.
It was announced on Friday by the college that Auburn native Alyssa Long has been named the program's head coach.
Long, a 2014 graduate of Auburn High School, most recently coached at Urbana University in Ohio, a Division II program, as an assistant. Long also previously signed on to be the women's lacrosse head coach at Cayuga Community College for 2019-20, but the spring season was ultimately canceled due to COVID-19.
Long also has experience coaching, in a head or assistant capacity, at the high school, club and youth levels.
"Alyssa is an excellent addition to our staff and I am pleased to welcome Coach Long to the Express," Wells Director of Athletics Mike Lindberg said in a press release. "Her experience as an outstanding player, passion for the sport, and commitment to developing student-athletes, will help our program achieve successes in the classroom, on the field, and within the campus community."
Prior to her coaching career, Long attended Lourdes University in Ohio, where she played four years and was a team captain for three of them. She is the only player in program history to be named a National Women's Lacrosse League All-American, while she also received national defensive player of the week honors.
Long also put her stamp in the Lourdes record books. She is the school's all-time leader in points, goals, assists, shots and draw controls.
Long becomes the 14th head coach in Wells women's lacrosse history. When her team hits the field remains unclear. The North Eastern Athletic Conference (NEAC), of which Wells is a member, canceled all intercollegiate athletics for the Fall 2020 season, while winter sports are suspended until at least January. The NEAC has not announced plans for the spring season, which typically begins in March.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!