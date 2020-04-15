Auburn native Malandruccolo reflects on successful first junior hockey season

This season, coaches and players in the Eastern Hockey League learned what many in central New York have known for years.
Auburn native Johnny Malandruccolo can produce with the best of them.
Scoring goals and racking up points is nothing new for Malandruccolo, Auburn high school hockey's all-time record holder for career goals and points. After graduation last spring, Malandruccolo joined the Boston Jr. Rangers, a junior hockey team that operates in the EHL.
The EHL is a junior league for players with aspirations of playing college hockey; there's also an understudy league known as the EHL Premier for 18- and 19-year olds. The senior league is for older players on the brink of college programs.
Malandruccolo spent most of 2019-20 with the Jr. Rangers' Premier team, though he did have a cup of coffee with the big club. In 40 games with the Premier team Malandruccolo scored 60 goals and 112 points, leading the Jr. Rangers to a record of 32 wins and eight losses (two in overtime). That record was No. 1 in the EHL Premier's New England Conference.
For his efforts, Malandruccolo was named the league's Most Valuable Player and Forward of the Year.
He couldn't have asked for a better start to his junior hockey career. In his first game, Malandruccolo scored a hat trick. He also scored at least a goal in each of his first five games to start the season.
"It was a good start for me," Malandruccolo said in a phone interview with The Citizen on Tuesday. "It definitely helped me get a lot more comfortable, faster than normal. Going into the first game and scoring a few goals is obviously a little boost of confidence and comfort. Going in you're kinda new to everything, and having a good game to start it off was a big help."
If the start of the season was good, the finish was great. Malandruccolo recorded 16 points in his final three games, including a five-goal performance Feb. 28 against the Valley Jr. Warriors.
Scoring has always come easily for Malandruccolo. In his five-year high school career, he totaled 129 goals and 234 points. His final high school game came against eventual state champion Skaneateles in the Section III Division II semifinals, which Malandruccolo scored a hat trick that nearly propelled Auburn to an upset.
At the junior level, Malandruccolo's production has continued, but the biggest difference since Day 1 is that he's learning more about the game and how to be a 200-foot player that excels in all three zones.
"As you go on, you learn the game more," Malandruccolo said. "It's easier to play the game when you know what's happening."
Off the ice it's been a transition moving away from his hometown Auburn, but one that Malandruccolo has taken in stride. This past season he lived with a host family and while there are moments he misses home — care packages from his mother featuring Wegmans muffins have been a godsend — it helps that most of his teammates are in the same situation.
Next season Malandruccolo plans to return to the Jr. Rangers, but to play with the EHL team and not in the Premier league. There he'll be one step closer to achieving his longtime dream of playing college hockey.
Most EHL players move on to play at Division II or Division III colleges, though one in awhile a player catches on with a DI program. Malandruccolo has had some conversations with college coaches. Most have been brief. Malandruccolo can't visit any campuses because of the coronavirus pandemic, and he's still at least a season away from playing in college.
Right now he's focused on performing his best for the 2020-21 season while keeping his options open. If a good offer comes along, he'll consider moving on, but he didn't rule out using both of his two remaining years of junior eligibility.
"I'm on their (radar), but they want to see what I do this year," Malandruccolo said. "Any time you want to move up in anything, you've gotta put the work in and be prepared to produce."
