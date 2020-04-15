Auburn native Malandruccolo reflects on successful first junior hockey season

"It was a good start for me," Malandruccolo said in a phone interview with The Citizen on Tuesday. "It definitely helped me get a lot more comfortable, faster than normal. Going into the first game and scoring a few goals is obviously a little boost of confidence and comfort. Going in you're kinda new to everything, and having a good game to start it off was a big help."

If the start of the season was good, the finish was great. Malandruccolo recorded 16 points in his final three games, including a five-goal performance Feb. 28 against the Valley Jr. Warriors.

Scoring has always come easily for Malandruccolo. In his five-year high school career, he totaled 129 goals and 234 points. His final high school game came against eventual state champion Skaneateles in the Section III Division II semifinals, which Malandruccolo scored a hat trick that nearly propelled Auburn to an upset.

At the junior level, Malandruccolo's production has continued, but the biggest difference since Day 1 is that he's learning more about the game and how to be a 200-foot player that excels in all three zones.

"As you go on, you learn the game more," Malandruccolo said. "It's easier to play the game when you know what's happening."