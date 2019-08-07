It's the third year of Major League Baseball's Players' Weekend, but it will be the first time Auburn native Tim Locastro gets to participate in the annual event.
Players' Weekend gives players the option of using a nickname on the back of their jerseys. There have been some creative names used in the past. Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber used "NOT JUSTIN" last year. Texas Rangers first baseman Joey Gallo opted for "PICO DE GALLO."
Locastro chose a familiar nickname for his Players' Weekend jersey. His No. 16 Arizona Diamondbacks jersey will have "TIMMYLO" across the back.
This year, MLB will use black and white jerseys instead of colorful uniforms for Players' Weekend, which is Aug. 23-25. Home teams will wear white and away teams will wear black.
The Diamondbacks play in Milwaukee against the Brewers that weekend.
Players' Weekend began in 2017 as a way for players to showcase their style during game action. The league created colorful jerseys for teams and rules were eased for cleats and other elements of the uniform.
It's also a marketing opportunity for Major League Baseball. Through MLBShop.com, the league's official vendor, jerseys and shirts with the players' nicknames are available for purchase.