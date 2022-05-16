Auburn native Tim Locastro 'doing pretty well' rehabbing injury, Boone says

No timetable has been set for Auburn native Tim Locastro's return, but New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that he is making progress rehabbing his injury.

Locastro strained his left latissimus dorsi, a muscle in the back, during the Yankees' series against the Toronto Blue Jays. He initially played through the injury, but the Yankees placed him on the 10-day injured list on May 8. The earliest he could come off the IL is Tuesday.

Boone told reporters that Locastro could be out a couple more weeks.

The Yankees are being careful because, as Boone said, if Locastro played through the injury, it could hurt him or cost him the season.

"He was responding pretty well when he had the injury and has continued to progress pretty well in the past week in his rehab to get back," he added.

Before the injury, Locastro was a key weapon off the bench for the Yankees. In 15 games this season, he has three hits in 13 at-bats, one home run, two RBI, eight runs and four stolen bases.

