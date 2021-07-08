 Skip to main content
Auburn native Tim Locastro doubles twice, scores run in Yankees win
New York Yankees outfielder Tim Locastro, left, leaps in celebration with Aaron Judge as Brett Gardner stands nearby after the Yankees defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-4 in a baseball game Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Tim Locastro helped the New York Yankees get off to another quick start. 

The Auburn native had a pair of doubles and scored a run in the Yankees' 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners Wednesday night. 

After the Yankees scored three runs in the opening frame, Locastro led off the second inning with the first of his two doubles. He hit a fast ball just past Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford and into left-center field for a hit. While most players would've likely settled for a single, he hustled the whole way and slid into second with a double. 

Locastro advanced to third on DJ LeMahieu's deep flyout, then scored on Aaron Judge's two-run homer. The home run proved to be the difference in the game. 

The Yankees didn't score again after the second inning. Locastro lined a double to left with two outs in the third, but Judge grounded out to end the threat. 

The Mariners closed within a run in the sixth inning. Tom Murphy, an Oswego County native, hit a three-run homer to cut the Yankees' lead to 5-4. Yankees relievers retired the final 10 batters of the game to hold on for the win. 

Locastro finished 2-for-4 and had his first multi-hit game with the Yankees. It was also his first multi-hit performance since May 13 when he had two hits with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks traded him to the Yankees on July 1. 

Since joining the Yankees, Locastro has made three starts — including starts in the last two games — and has three hits in nine at-bats. He had a hit and scored two runs in the Yankees' 12-1 win Tuesday night. 

Locastro and the Yankees (44-41) will wrap up the series against the Mariners on Thursday, then head to Houston for a three-game set against the Astros. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

