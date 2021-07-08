Auburn native Tim Locastro doubles twice, scores run in Yankees win

Tim Locastro helped the New York Yankees get off to another quick start.

The Auburn native had a pair of doubles and scored a run in the Yankees' 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners Wednesday night.

After the Yankees scored three runs in the opening frame, Locastro led off the second inning with the first of his two doubles. He hit a fast ball just past Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford and into left-center field for a hit. While most players would've likely settled for a single, he hustled the whole way and slid into second with a double.

Locastro advanced to third on DJ LeMahieu's deep flyout, then scored on Aaron Judge's two-run homer. The home run proved to be the difference in the game.

The Yankees didn't score again after the second inning. Locastro lined a double to left with two outs in the third, but Judge grounded out to end the threat.

The Mariners closed within a run in the sixth inning. Tom Murphy, an Oswego County native, hit a three-run homer to cut the Yankees' lead to 5-4. Yankees relievers retired the final 10 batters of the game to hold on for the win.