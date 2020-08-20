Auburn native Tim Locastro gets hit, steals base, scores lone run in Diamondbacks 4-1 loss

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder and Auburn native Tim Locastro had a hit, stolen base and scored the club's only run in a 4-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics Wednesday night.

Locastro started in left field and batted in the lead-off slot for the Diamondbacks. The D-Backs struggled to get anything going offensively until the eighth inning, when Locastro led off the inning.

With the Diamondbacks trailing 4-0, Locastro singled to left. He followed the hit by stealing second for his first stolen base of the season. He advanced to third on Ketel Marte's flyout to center, then scored on Starling Marte's sacrifice fly.

It was the lone run of the game for the Diamondbacks. The loss ended the club's six-game winning streak.

Locastro finished 1-for-3 with a walk, run and stolen base. The stolen base puts him closer to a major league record held by Hall of Famer Tim Raines.

Raines stole 27 consecutive bases to start his career. With the swipe Wednesday, Locastro has 23 stolen bases to begin his major league career. He stole 17 bases with the Diamondbacks in 2019, which ranked second on the club.