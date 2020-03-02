Auburn native Tim Locastro has multi-hit game, highlight-reel double (video)

Auburn's Tim Locastro continues to showcase his speed in spring training.
Locastro, who was the lead-off hitter and started in center field for the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday afternoon, hit a blooper to shallow center in the first inning. He sprinted out of the batter's box and beat the throw to second for a double.
It was his second extra-base hit of spring training. He added a single later in the game to finish 2-for-3 at the plate.
The Diamondbacks lost 8-1 to the San Francisco Giants.
Locastro is batting .308 in five spring training games. He's scored two runs, has a stolen base and was hit by a pitch.
