Auburn native Tim Locastro has multi-hit game, highlight-reel double (video)

Auburn native Tim Locastro has multi-hit game, highlight-reel double (video)

Giants Diamonbacks Spring Baseball

Arizona Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro slides safe into second as San Francisco Giants' Abiatal Avelino waits for the throw during the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Monday, March 2, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Auburn's Tim Locastro continues to showcase his speed in spring training. 

Locastro, who was the lead-off hitter and started in center field for the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday afternoon, hit a blooper to shallow center in the first inning. He sprinted out of the batter's box and beat the throw to second for a double. 

It was his second extra-base hit of spring training. He added a single later in the game to finish 2-for-3 at the plate.

The Diamondbacks lost 8-1 to the San Francisco Giants. 

Locastro is batting .308 in five spring training games. He's scored two runs, has a stolen base and was hit by a pitch. 

