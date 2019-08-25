In his first start since being recalled by the Arizona Diamondbacks, Auburn native Tim Locastro was the spark the club needed to snap a three-game losing streak.
Locastro had two hits and reached base four times in the Diamondbacks' 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday afternoon.
Locastro, who batted second and started in right field for the Diamondbacks, reached on a fielder's choice in the first inning. He hit a grounder to third that appeared to be a routine double play ball. While the force out was made at second, he beat the throw to first.
The Auburnian wasn't on first long. He stole second for his 12th stolen base of the season. He is 12-for-12 in stolen base attempts and remains second on the Diamondbacks in that category. Only Jarrod Dyson (27) has more.
Locastro scored on Christian Walker's two-run homer. It was his 28th run of the season.
After striking out in the third inning, Locastro came to the plate in the fifth. He hit a grounder to second and beat the throw for an infield single — his first hit of the game. Ketel Marte scored the Diamondbacks' fifth run on the play, but Locastro wasn't credited with an RBI because a throwing error was committed.
Locastro walked in the sixth inning and, in his final at-bat in the ninth inning, reached base again. He hit what appeared to be a routine grounder to short. But he hustled out of the box and beat the throw for his second hit of the game.
Locastro finished with two hits in four at-bats. He added a walk, a run and stolen base. He raised his batting average to .256 and his on-base percentage rose to .363 for the season.
The Diamondbacks recalled Locastro Saturday due to starting left fielder David Peralta's right shoulder injury. Peralta was placed on the injured list and Locastro, who was optioned to Triple-A Reno in mid-August, was promoted for his fourth stint with the big league club in 2019.
After Saturday's game, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told the Associated Press that Locastro is "an instant ball of energy."
"In situations like this, when at times we can be a little bit down, he's always a welcomed sight when he walks into the clubhouse," Lovullo added.
In Sunday's game, Locastro lived up to Lovullo's description. He provided a much-needed boost to help the Diamondbacks avoid a sweep against the Brewers. Now, the Diamondbacks head to San Francisco for a two-game series against the Giants. The Diamondbacks (65-66) are five games back in the National League Wild Card race as September, the final month of the season, nears.