Auburn's Tim Locastro has cemented his place in the Arizona Diamondbacks' record book.
Locastro was hit by a pitch in his lone plate appearance against the San Diego Padres Monday afternoon. Padres pitcher Michel Baez threw a fastball inside that hit Locastro on his left elbow.
Fortunately for the Auburnian, he was wearing one of his elbow guards to protect the joint.
It was the 19th time Locastro has been hit by a pitch, tying the single-season record held by Justin Upton. Upton set the record in 2011.
While they share the record, Locastro needed fewer plate appearances to reach the mark. He has been hit by a pitch 19 times in 214 plate appearances. Upton was hit 19 times in 674 plate appearances in the 2011 season.
Locastro's willingness to get hit by pitches is a hallmark of his game. He has been plunked 183 times in seven professional seasons, including 32 hits-by-pitches in the 2014 and 2015 seasons when he was a minor leaguer.
In 2019, he has been hit 28 times in 108 games with the Diamondbacks and Triple-A Reno.
Locastro was, for a short time, the major league leader in that category. He's now tied for fourth with New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso.
Earlier this season, Locastro tied a major league record when he was hit by a pitch three times in a May 24 game against the San Francisco Giants.