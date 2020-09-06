Auburn native Tim Locastro hits first major league leadoff homer in Diamondbacks loss

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn native Tim Locastro got the Arizona Diamondbacks off to a good start Sunday afternoon.

Locastro smacked his first major league leadoff home run off San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto. The homer is Locastro's first of the 2020 season and the second of his career. He hit his first major league home run last season against the New York Yankees.

Cueto opened the at-bat with a strike, then threw a fastball outside. The next pitch was a fastball down the middle. Locastro jumped on it and hit it over the center field fence at Oracle Park. According to Statcast, it was a 427-foot homer.

The Diamondbacks added another run in the inning on a Josh Rojas sacrifice fly, but it was all the scoring they could muster in the third of a four-game set against the Giants. The Giants scored four unanswered runs, all of home runs, to win 4-2.

Locastro, who started in center field and was the Diamondbacks' lead-off hitter, flied out in his second at-bat of the game. In the fifth, he had another opportunity to drive in runs.