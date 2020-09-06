Auburn native Tim Locastro hits first major league leadoff homer in Diamondbacks loss

Auburn native Tim Locastro got the Arizona Diamondbacks off to a good start Sunday afternoon.
Locastro smacked his first major league leadoff home run off San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto. The homer is Locastro's first of the 2020 season and the second of his career. He hit his first major league home run last season against the New York Yankees.
Cueto opened the at-bat with a strike, then threw a fastball outside. The next pitch was a fastball down the middle. Locastro jumped on it and hit it over the center field fence at Oracle Park. According to Statcast, it was a 427-foot homer.
The Diamondbacks added another run in the inning on a Josh Rojas sacrifice fly, but it was all the scoring they could muster in the third of a four-game set against the Giants. The Giants scored four unanswered runs, all of home runs, to win 4-2.
Locastro, who started in center field and was the Diamondbacks' lead-off hitter, flied out in his second at-bat of the game. In the fifth, he had another opportunity to drive in runs.
The Diamondbacks put two runners on to start the inning. Nick Ahmed led off the inning with a single, and Jake Lamb followed with a single of his own. After Jon Jay fouled out, Locastro came to the plate. On the first pitch he saw, he attempted to bunt down the first-base line. The squeeze play was unsuccessful. Ahmed was tagged out at home.
While Locastro reached on a fielder's choice and Kole Calhoun followed with a walk, the Diamondbacks couldn't capitalize. With the bases loaded, David Peralta struck out to end the inning.
The game began to shift in the Giants' favor. They had cut the lead to 2-1 after Chadwick Tromp hit a solo homer in the third. In the sixth, Donovan Solano hit a two-run homer to put the Giants up 3-2.
Brandon Belt added an insurance run with a solo shot in the eighth.
Locastro finished 1-for-4. He struck out looking in his last at-bat in the seventh inning. Daulton Varsho pinch-hit for him in the ninth and grounded out to end the game.
The Diamondbacks (15-26) finish the four-game series against the Giants on Monday.
