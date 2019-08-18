Tim Locastro delivered in the clutch.
The Reno Aces trailed 10-6 entering the bottom of the eighth. After scoring four runs in the frame, the Auburnian came to the plate with two runners on base and the score tied.
Locastro hit the go-ahead two-run double and scored on an Ildemaro Vargas RBI triple to help the Aces defeat the Sacramento River Cats 13-10 Saturday night.
The Auburn native finished 1-for-4 with the RBI double and a hit-by-pitch. He scored twice.
It was Locastro's second game back in Triple-A after being optioned by the Arizona Diamondbacks last week. The Diamondbacks promoted two pitchers, Stefan Crichton and Jon Duplantier, ahead of a series against the San Francisco Giants.
The Arizona Republic reported last week that Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said having to send Locastro down to Triple-A was a "brutal" decision.
"Tim is one of the main reasons why we've had some success when he's in the lineup," Lovullo told the newspaper. He explained that the club needed more pitching depth because of Robbie Ray's injury and a tired bullpen.
Locastro started for the Aces Friday night and had two hits. He's batting .330 with eight home runs in Triple-A this season.
He will likely rejoin the Diamondbacks, at the latest, when major league rosters expand to 40 players Sept. 1.