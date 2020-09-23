Auburn native Tim Locastro hits home run, closes in on MLB record in Diamondbacks win

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tim Locastro hit a home run and moved closer to a major league record in the Arizona Diamondbacks' win over the Texas Rangers at Chase Field Wednesday.

Locastro, an Auburn native, capped a six-run sixth inning with a solo home run — his second of the season and third of his major league career. Rangers pitcher Brett Martin threw a slider down and in that Locastro smacked to left. The ball carried over the left-field wall and out of the reach of Rangers left fielder Eli White.

For Locastro, it's his first home run in a Diamondbacks win and his first at his home ballpark. His two previous homers came on the road.

The homer and the offensive burst powered the Diamondbacks to a 7-3 win and a series sweep against the Rangers.

Locastro, who started for the first time in 11 days, finished 2-for-4 at the plate. It was his second multi-hit game of the season. He also was hit by a pitch for the third time this season. In 2019, he set a Diamondbacks club record with 22 hits-by-pitches.

In the eighth inning after Locastro was hit by a pitch, he stole second base for his fourth swipe of the season. It also put him closer to a major league record.