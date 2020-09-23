Auburn native Tim Locastro hits home run, closes in on MLB record in Diamondbacks win

Tim Locastro hit a home run and moved closer to a major league record in the Arizona Diamondbacks' win over the Texas Rangers at Chase Field Wednesday.
Locastro, an Auburn native, capped a six-run sixth inning with a solo home run — his second of the season and third of his major league career. Rangers pitcher Brett Martin threw a slider down and in that Locastro smacked to left. The ball carried over the left-field wall and out of the reach of Rangers left fielder Eli White.
For Locastro, it's his first home run in a Diamondbacks win and his first at his home ballpark. His two previous homers came on the road.
Back-to-back homers for the @Dbacks 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1bXe4nndkE— FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) September 24, 2020
The homer and the offensive burst powered the Diamondbacks to a 7-3 win and a series sweep against the Rangers.
Locastro, who started for the first time in 11 days, finished 2-for-4 at the plate. It was his second multi-hit game of the season. He also was hit by a pitch for the third time this season. In 2019, he set a Diamondbacks club record with 22 hits-by-pitches.
In the eighth inning after Locastro was hit by a pitch, he stole second base for his fourth swipe of the season. It also put him closer to a major league record.
Hall of Famer Tim Raines has the all-time mark with 27 consecutive stolen bases without being caught to start his major league career. With the stolen base in Wednesday's game, Locastro's streak is at 26 stolen bases.
The Diamondbacks (22-34) will finish the regular season with a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!