Auburn native Tim Locastro hits home run to lead off game against Giants

Auburn native and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Locastro hit a home run to lead off Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants.
Locastro homered on the third pitch of the game. Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto threw a fastball that Locastro smacked over the center field wall.
It's his first home run of the 2020 season and second career major league homer. His first career homer was on July 31, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.
