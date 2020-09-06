 Skip to main content
Auburn native Tim Locastro hits home run to lead off game against Giants
Diamondbacks 2020 Baseball

This is a 2020 photo of Tim Locastro of the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team. This image reflects the 2020 active roster as of Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings

Auburn native and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Locastro hit a home run to lead off Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. 

Locastro homered on the third pitch of the game. Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto threw a fastball that Locastro smacked over the center field wall. 

It's his first home run of the 2020 season and second career major league homer. His first career homer was on July 31, 2019, at Yankee Stadium. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

