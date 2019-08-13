Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Locastro, the fastest player in Major League Baseball, kept his perfect career stolen base record intact Monday night.
The Auburn native entered the game against the Colorado Rockies in the seventh inning. In the eighth inning, he lined a single to center field — a hit that ended a 1-for-12 skid at the plate.
Locastro, who is always a threat to steal when he's on base, attempted to steal second base. Rockies catcher Tony Wolters made a quick throw and short stop Trevor Story applied the tag. The umpire called Locastro out.
However, replays showed that Locastro extended his left arm while sliding into the bag and beat the tag. Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo challenged the call. After a review, the call was changed. Locastro was safe at second.
Locastro is second on the Diamondbacks with 11 stolen bases this season. He's the only other player on the club with double-digit stolen bases. Jarrod Dyson leads the team with 25 stolen bases in 2019.
In parts of three major league seasons, Locastro is 16-for-16 in stolen base attempts. He hasn't been caught stealing in the majors.
For his professional career, Locastro has 186 stolen bases and has been caught stealing 39 times in seven major and minor league seasons. Most of the times he was caught stealing occurred within his first few seasons of pro baseball.
Locastro and the Diamondbacks completed the comeback against the Rockies. The Rockies scored four in the first inning and led 6-3 entering the sixth. The Diamondbacks scored four on home runs by Nick Ahmed, Carson Kelly and Jake Lamb.
Josh Rojas, who made his major league debut with the Diamondbacks, added an RBI single in the seventh inning. The Diamondbacks won 8-6.
The Diamondbacks' (60-59) series against the Rockies resumes Tuesday night. First pitch is at 8:40 p.m.