Auburn native Tim Locastro makes first start of 2020 season, Diamondbacks fall to Dodgers

Tim Locastro made his first start of the season in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 11-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday night.

Locastro, an Auburn native, started in right field and batted ninth for the Diamondbacks. He nearly made a great catch in the first on a line drive hit to right-center field by Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts. Locastro used his speed to catch up to the ball in the gap, but he couldn't hold onto the ball as he went to the ground. Replays showed that the ball hit the pinkie part of Locastro's glove.

At the plate, Locastro fouled out, flied out and struck out in his three at-bats.

It was a rough night for Locastro and the Diamondbacks. After Arizona opened the scoring in the first inning, the Dodgers got on the board with three in the fourth and five more in the fifth. Another three runs in the eighth extended the Dodgers' lead.

The Dodgers finished with 11 hits by 10 different players. The Diamondbacks, which have struggled on offense early in the season, had five hits in the game.

Locastro and the Diamondbacks (3-6) will aim for a series split against the Dodgers (6-3) on Sunday. First pitch is at 4:10 p.m.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

