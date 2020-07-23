Auburn native Tim Locastro makes Opening Day roster for MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks

He was considered a lock, but now it's official: Auburn native Tim Locastro is on the Opening Day roster for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Locastro is one of five outfielders on the Diamondbacks' 30-man roster. Arizona opens the season Friday against the San Diego Padres.
Entering spring training and summer camp, Locastro was often mentioned as the leading candidate to be the Diamondbacks' fourth outfielder after the acquisitions of Kole Calhoun and Starling Marte in the offseason. The role will be a familiar one for Locastro after his debut with the Diamondbacks in 2019.
Last season, Locastro started the season in the minors before being called up by the Diamondbacks on four occasions. He filled whatever role the team needed. He played in 91 games (44 starts) and batted .250 with 17 stolen bases and a single-season club record 22 hits by pitches. He had three walk-off hits, including one in the Diamondbacks' final regular season game.
A year ago this month, he hit his first major league home run against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Similar to the 2019 campaign, Locastro is ready to contribute any way he can. He could get some starts, enter games as a pinch-hitter or pinch-runner, or fill in as a defensive replacement. As the fastest player in the majors in 2019, there is one potential role for him: Extra-inning runner.
For the 2020 season, Major League Baseball adopted a rule to shorten extra-inning games. Beginning in the 10th inning, the offensive team will start with a runner on second base. Locastro is a prime candidate for that task because of his prowess on the base paths.
"I'm going to still play my game the same way and whatever role I have to fit in, it doesn't matter to me," Locastro told The Citizen in June. "I'm ready to go."
Making the Diamondbacks' Opening Day roster is the latest achievement for Locastro in his eight-year professional baseball career.
The Auburn High School graduate was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2013. After parts of three seasons in the Blue Jays' minor league system, he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He made his major league debut with the Dodgers in 2017.
After the 2018 season, Locastro was traded to the Yankees. But he didn't get a chance to don pinstripes. Later in the offseason, the Yankees traded him to the Diamondbacks.
Now in his second season in Arizona, Locastro's next goal is a playoff spot. The Diamondbacks added some key players in the offseason, including free agent World Series champion pitcher Madison Bumgarner.
"The front office went out and they did an unbelievable job to get us the pieces to get over that hump and compete for a title," Locastro said in February. "I think everybody in the clubhouse has that same mindset. We all want to win."
The Diamondbacks open the 60-game regular season with a four-game series against the Padres, followed by two games on the road against the Texas Rangers. The first home series is four games against the Dodgers beginning Thursday, July 30.
