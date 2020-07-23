Auburn native Tim Locastro makes Opening Day roster for MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks

The Auburn High School graduate was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2013. After parts of three seasons in the Blue Jays' minor league system, he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He made his major league debut with the Dodgers in 2017.

After the 2018 season, Locastro was traded to the Yankees. But he didn't get a chance to don pinstripes. Later in the offseason, the Yankees traded him to the Diamondbacks.

Now in his second season in Arizona, Locastro's next goal is a playoff spot. The Diamondbacks added some key players in the offseason, including free agent World Series champion pitcher Madison Bumgarner.

"The front office went out and they did an unbelievable job to get us the pieces to get over that hump and compete for a title," Locastro said in February. "I think everybody in the clubhouse has that same mindset. We all want to win."

The Diamondbacks open the 60-game regular season with a four-game series against the Padres, followed by two games on the road against the Texas Rangers. The first home series is four games against the Dodgers beginning Thursday, July 30.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.