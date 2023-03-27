It was billed as a homecoming.

The New York Mets signed Auburn native Tim Locastro to a minor league contract and many assumed he would be playing pro baseball games not far from his hometown — the Mets' Triple-A affiliate is in Syracuse.

But Locastro was not done living out his major league dreams. He told The Citizen in January that his first goal was to make the Mets' Opening Day roster. The Mets invited him to spring training, which gave him an opportunity to prove he belonged with the major league club, not in the minors.

On Monday, Locastro learned that his hard work paid off. He will be on the Mets' Opening Day roster.

"This was step one (of) the goal," he said in a phone interview. "Now it's onto the bigger picture of helping the New York Mets win baseball games in the regular season."

Locastro shined in spring training, batting .289 with one home run, eight RBI and 11 runs scored. He also had six stolen bases, six hits by pitches and a .396 on-base percentage.

During spring training, Locastro said he took it one day at a time.

"I wasn't trying to look too far ahead or look at anything in the past," he said. "I think just being able to approach each day as going 1-0 that really helped and I achieved the goal of making the team."

By securing a roster spot, Locastro will be part of what's expected to be a contending team this year. The Mets have the fifth-best odds to win the World Series, according to DraftKings, FanDuel and other sportsbooks.

The Mets had a busy offseason. Among the team's notable signings is Justin Verlander, a Cy Young Award-winning pitcher and World Series champion. The Mets also re-signed outfielder Brandon Nimmo and bolstered the bullpen by re-signing Adam Ottavino and adding David Robertson.

As the Mets prepare to play deep into October, Locastro thinks there is good chemistry in the clubhouse.

"It's a great group of guys," he said. "You can see the potential that's there. I think everybody's ultimate goal is to win a World Series. It's the same approach that I took in spring training. You just got to take it day by day and piece them all together. Hopefully at the end of the year, we're the ones holding the trophy."

Locastro welcomes any role with the Mets. He will be a reserve outfielder behind Mark Canha, Starling Marte and Nimmo. Tommy Pham is the other backup outfielder. He will likely be used as a pinch-runner, especially in late-inning situations. He has 39 career stolen bases.

Whether it's getting an occasional start or entering the game as a defensive replacement, Locastro's only priority is winning baseball games.

"Whatever they tell me to do, I'm going to be ready to go," he said.

Entering the offseason, Locastro did not know where he would land. He had played with his favorite childhood team, the New York Yankees, since July 2021. But when the Yankees wanted to send him to Triple-A, he elected free agency.

Locastro was patient. He had a wedding to plan — he married his wife, Jenn, in January — and he wanted to wait for the big-ticket free agents to sign so he could get a better sense of his options.

Days before his wedding, he signed the minor league deal with the Mets.

Because of the type of contract, it was believed that Locastro would play in Syracuse. As a young baseball player growing up in central New York, he played games at NBT Bank Stadium, the Syracuse Mets' ballpark. If he was assigned to Triple-A, he would play games about 30 miles away from his hometown.

However, Locastro, who debuted with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017 and has played most of the last four seasons in the majors, was not done playing at the top level of professional baseball.

"I think that you have to go in with that mindset of making the team," he said. "If you don't go in with that mindset, I don't think you're in the right position mentally."

He credited his wife and family for supporting him as he sought to make the Mets' roster. "I wouldn't be where I am today without them," he added.

The Mets open the 2023 season on the road, with a four-game series against the Miami Marlins and three games against the Milwaukee Brewers. The home opener is against the Marlins on Thursday, April 6.

"I am excited that the regular season is getting underway now," Locastro said. "It's an exciting opportunity and I can't wait for it to get started."