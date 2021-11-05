Auburn native Tim Locastro ready to open 'new door' with Boston Red Sox

Auburn native Tim Locastro is going from one side of baseball's biggest rivalry to the other.

The Boston Red Sox claimed Locastro on Friday after he was placed on waivers by the New York Yankees. The transactions occurred as the 29-year-old outfielder is recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

After being waived by the Yankees, Locastro told The Citizen he wasn't sure where he would land. When a player is placed on waivers, they can be claimed by any team. If they clear waivers, there are multiple options. In Locastro's case, he could've been sent to the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate, released or traded.

But the Red Sox, the Yankees' chief rival, swooped in and claimed the 2010 Auburn High School graduate.

"It's a new door, a new opportunity and it's very exciting," Locastro said.

For Locastro, the Red Sox are his third team this year and fifth since being drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays out of Ithaca College in 2013. The Blue Jays traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers organization in 2015, and he made his major league debut with the Dodgers in 2017. The Dodgers traded him to the Yankees after the 2018 season, but the Yankees moved him to the Arizona Diamondbacks before the 2019 season.

It was in Arizona where Locastro earned a shot at major league playing time. He batted .250 and stole 17 bases in 91 games. One highlight of the 2019 season was hitting his first major league home run at Yankee Stadium.

In the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Locastro batted .290, hit two home runs and stole four bases.

He got off to a good start in 2021. He hit a home run on Opening Day and set the major league record for most consecutive stolen bases without being caught to start a career. The spikes used to break the record, which was held by Tim Raines, are now on display in the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown.

Locastro played 55 games with the Diamondbacks before he was acquired by the Yankees on July 1. In nine games with the Yankees, he had four hits, including a home run, in 21 at-bats.

He was injured in a game against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on July 17. He made a leaping catch but landed awkwardly on his right knee. After being removed from the game, tests revealed he had a torn ACL and needed season-ending surgery.

Locastro, who hopes to be ready for spring training in February, said he has been counting the days in his recovery. Earlier this week, he achieved a milestone on day 103 in the rehabilitation process: He started running.

"Just being able to start running again, I think that's definitely a step in the right direction," he said, adding that he has been able to lift and started doing plyometrics. "Just trying to take it day by day. We'll see where it goes from here, especially with a new organization. You want to follow what they want you to do."

Locastro had some conversations with members of the Red Sox front office after they claimed him off waivers on Friday. He expects that there will be more conversations in the near future.

He acknowledged that when he looks back on his career, being able to wear pinstripes was a "cool thing." He grew up as a Yankees fan in Auburn and dreamed of playing for the club.

But he's also dealing with the reality of professional sports. He has changed organizations before and after the waiver claim on Friday, his time with the Yankees is over.

"I'm past that now and whatever new opportunity is in front of me, I'm ready for that," Locastro said. "I'm really not going to look in the past."

