Auburn native Tim Locastro reclaims top spot as fastest player in Major League Baseball

For the second consecutive season, Auburn native Tim Locastro is the fastest player in the major leagues.

Locastro, an Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder, has the best sprint speed among all MLB players. MLB's Statcast defines sprint speed as "feet per second in a player's fastest one-second window." Statcast uses a player's best performance on two types of plays to determine their average sprint speed — runs of two bases or more on non-homers and runs from home to first on either "topped" or "weakly hit" balls.

Locastro's average sprint speed is 30.7 feet per second — just shy of his league-leading 30.8 feet per second average in 2019. The league average is 27 feet per second.

Entering Wednesday's game, Locastro was second on the sprint speed leaderboard behind Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Roman Quinn, whose average sprint speed is 30.3 feet per second. But against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Locastro lined an RBI triple into the left-center field gap. The hit allowed Locastro to showcase his speed — and boost his standing on the sprint speed leaderboard.