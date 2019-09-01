When Tim Locastro scores, the Arizona Diamondbacks usually win.
That was true Saturday night. With the Diamondbacks trailing 4-3 in the fifth inning, Locastro — an Auburn native — lined a single off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw.
The next batter, Nick Ahmed, hit an RBI double to left field to bring home Carson Kelly, who walked to lead off the inning, and Locastro. Locastro scored from first on Ahmed's hit.
Locastro's sprint speed on the play was 30.5 feet per second and he ran from first to home in 9.67 seconds, according to Statcast. The average major league sprint speed is 27.1 feet per second and the average time it takes a player to run from first to home is 11.01 seconds.
Using StatCast's sprint speed metric, Locastro is the fastest player in Major League Baseball.
More importantly for Locastro and the Diamondbacks, he scored a run. Arizona held on to beat Los Angeles 6-5 Saturday night.
Since being recalled by the Diamondbacks, Locastro has scored in sixth consecutive games. The Diamondbacks have won each of those contests.
When Locastro scores a run, the Diamondbacks are 24-6 this season. The club is 8-1 in August when the Auburnian scores.
Locastro has 34 runs this season, including 10 in August. He's ninth on the team in that category.
With the win Saturday night, the Diamondbacks improved to 70-66. The win was important because other teams in the National League Wild Card hunt lost.
Entering Sunday's games, Arizona trails the Chicago Cubs by 3 1/2 games for the final Wild Card spot. There are 26 games remaining in the season, and the Diamondbacks are surging at the right time.
Arizona has won six in a row. During the win streak, Locastro is batting .333 (5-for-15) with 7 runs, 2 walks and 2 stolen bases.
The Diamondbacks will attempt to sweep the four-game series against the Dodgers Sunday afternoon. First pitch is at 4:10 p.m.