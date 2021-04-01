Auburn native Tim Locastro smacks Opening Day home run, Diamondbacks fall to Padres

With a left-handed pitcher in the game and his team needing a big hit, Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo turned to Tim Locastro.
Locastro delivered.
The Auburn native belted a game-tying, pinch-hit 2-run home run to help the Diamondbacks rally from a 6-1 deficit against the San Diego Padres on Thursday. The homer was part of an historic inning for the Diamondbacks, which became the first team in major league history to hit four home runs in an inning on Opening Day.
The six-run inning put the Diamondbacks ahead 7-6, but the Padres tied the game in the sixth and scored the eventual game-winning run in the seventh. San Diego won the opener 8-7.
Arizona opened the scoring in the first inning. Asdrubal Cabrera hit an RBI single to score Ketel Marte, giving the Diamondbacks a 1-0 lead.
The potent Padres offense got on the board in the second when Victor Caratini singled to score two runs. Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers hit solo homers in the third, and Caratini added another RBI single. Hosmer's RBI double put the Padres ahead 6-1 in the fourth.
The Diamondbacks' comeback — and Locastro's entrance into the game — came in the fifth inning. Marte hit a solo home run to spark the rally. Three batters later, Cabrera hit a 2-run home run to cut the Padres' lead to two.
After Eduardo Escobar reached on an error, Locastro pinch-hit for Pavin Smith, who started in right field. Before Escobar's at-bat, the Padres made a pitching change and left-hander Tim Hill entered the game. Lovullo opted for Locastro's right-handed bat instead of the lefty Smith, and the decision paid off.
On the third pitch of the at-bat, Locastro smacked a 395-foot home run to left-center field. It was his first Opening Day home run and the first pinch-hit homer of his major league career.
Following Locastro's game-tying blast, Stephen Vogt hit a solo homer to cap a six-run inning and give the Diamondbacks a 7-6 lead. But it was the end of the D-backs' scoring in the opener.
The Padres tied it in the sixth when Hosmer hit an RBI single. Jurickson Profar's sacrifice fly in the seventh put the Padres ahead 8-7.
Locastro finished 1-for-2 with the home run and two RBI.
The Diamondbacks (0-1) and Padres (1-0) will play at 10:10 p.m. Friday. The final two games of the four-game series are over the weekend.
NOTES: Locastro's home run is his fourth major league round-tripper. He hit two home runs last season with the Diamondbacks. His first career homer was at Yankee Stadium in 2019.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.