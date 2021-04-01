Auburn native Tim Locastro smacks Opening Day home run, Diamondbacks fall to Padres

After Eduardo Escobar reached on an error, Locastro pinch-hit for Pavin Smith, who started in right field. Before Escobar's at-bat, the Padres made a pitching change and left-hander Tim Hill entered the game. Lovullo opted for Locastro's right-handed bat instead of the lefty Smith, and the decision paid off.

On the third pitch of the at-bat, Locastro smacked a 395-foot home run to left-center field. It was his first Opening Day home run and the first pinch-hit homer of his major league career.

Following Locastro's game-tying blast, Stephen Vogt hit a solo homer to cap a six-run inning and give the Diamondbacks a 7-6 lead. But it was the end of the D-backs' scoring in the opener.

The Padres tied it in the sixth when Hosmer hit an RBI single. Jurickson Profar's sacrifice fly in the seventh put the Padres ahead 8-7.

Locastro finished 1-for-2 with the home run and two RBI.

The Diamondbacks (0-1) and Padres (1-0) will play at 10:10 p.m. Friday. The final two games of the four-game series are over the weekend.

NOTES: Locastro's home run is his fourth major league round-tripper. He hit two home runs last season with the Diamondbacks. His first career homer was at Yankee Stadium in 2019.

