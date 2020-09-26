Auburn native Tim Locastro smacks three hits, reaches base five times in Diamondbacks win

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn native Tim Locastro had a career-high three hits, including two in one inning, and reached base five times to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a doubleheader sweep Friday.

Locastro, who played in the second game of the doubleheader, led off the Diamondbacks' six-run first inning with a single. Three batters later, he scored on David Peralta's RBI single.

But it wasn't Locastro's last plate appearance in the inning. The Diamondbacks batted around and Locastro came up again in the first. He hit an RBI single to score Nick Ahmed and Stephen Vogt. The base knock gave the Diamondbacks a 6-1 lead after the first inning.

In the third inning, Locastro was hit by a pitch. He scored on Josh VanMeter's three-run home run that put the Diamondbacks ahead 9-4.

Locastro walked in the fourth inning, then came up again in the sixth.

Before Friday's game, Locastro hadn't recorded three hits in a game. He's had multi-hit games before, but they were all two-hit performances.

On the second pitch of the at-bat, Locastro lined a single to right for the first three-hit game of his major league career.