Auburn's Tim Locastro got the Arizona Diamondbacks off to a good start Wednesday afternoon.
Locastro, who was the lead-off hitter and played left field against the Colorado Rockies, singled in his first at-bat of the game. He drove the pitch outside of the strike zone to left field for the Diamondbacks' first hit.
The next batter, Diamondbacks center fielder Ketel Marte, doubled to left-center field. Locastro scored from first on the play to give Arizona 1-0 lead.
It was Locastro's 27th run of the season and first since Aug. 4.
The Auburnian also made a key defensive play in the fourth inning. Rockies catcher Tony Wolters hit a fly ball down the left field line. Locastro made a diving catch to end the inning.
Locastro covered 55 feet to make the catch, according to Statcast.
Locastro finished 1-for-4 at the plate. He was replaced by David Peralta in the seventh inning.
Arizona and Colorado were tied 5-5 when Locastro left the game. The Diamondbacks took the lead in the ninth on an RBI single by Marte.
In the bottom of the ninth, Diamondbacks reliever Archie Bradley hit Rockies shortstop Trevor Story to put the tying run on base. The next batter, Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, hit a two-run homer to win the game.
With the win, the Rockies avoided the three-game sweep.
The Diamondbacks (61-60) will return to Arizona to open a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants. The first game is scheduled to begin at 9:40 p.m. Thursday.
Other notes:
• The first inning single was Locastro's first hit in a start since he hit his first major league home run at Yankee Stadium July 31.
• In 33 starts this season, Locastro is batting .282. The Diamondbacks have a 17-16 record when he's in the starting lineup.