 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn native, Yankees OF Tim Locastro has torn ACL
alert top story

Auburn native, Yankees OF Tim Locastro has torn ACL

{{featured_button_text}}
Red Sox Yankees Baseball

New York Yankees' Tim Locastro is pictured in a game against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, July 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

 Frank Franklin II

More than two weeks after being traded to the New York Yankees, Auburn native Tim Locastro's season is over. 

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Locastro tore the ACL in his right knee while making a leaping highlight-reel catch in the first inning of Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox. 

Locastro, who started in left field, tracked down a fly ball in foul territory. When he jumped to make the catch, he landed awkwardly on his right leg. Despite being hurt, he still got to his feet to make the throw to the cutoff man. 

Boone and the Yankees trainer came out to check on Locastro, who remained in the game and finished the first inning. But when the Yankees took the field in the second, he didn't emerge from the dugout. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Yankees announced during the game that Locastro was examined by team doctors and sent to New York-Presbyterian Hospital for an MRI and more evaluation. Those tests confirmed that he tore the ligament. 

It's crushing news for the Auburn native, who was acquired by the Yankees on July 1 in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He started eight games with the Yankees and had four hits in 21 at-bats. He hit his first home run as a Yankee on July 11. 

In 64 games with the Diamondbacks and Yankees, Locastro batted .180 with two home runs, seven RBI and five stolen bases. He set a major league record for consecutive stolen bases without being caught to start his career (29) and his spikes were sent to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown

The torn ACL is the second injury Locastro has dealt with during the 2021 season. In April, he dislocated a finger while attempting to steal a base and was placed on the injured list. He missed two weeks of action before returning in early May. 

The ligament tear is a more serious injury. The recovery time, according to the Mayo Clinic, can take up to nine months. Athletes can shorten the recovery period, but it's still a months-long process. 

Shortly after Boone announced the injury, the Yankees tweeted a message of support for Locastro. The tweet reads, "Get well soon, @TimmyLo16." 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News