Auburn native, Yankees OF Tim Locastro has torn ACL

More than two weeks after being traded to the New York Yankees, Auburn native Tim Locastro's season is over.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Locastro tore the ACL in his right knee while making a leaping highlight-reel catch in the first inning of Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox.

Locastro, who started in left field, tracked down a fly ball in foul territory. When he jumped to make the catch, he landed awkwardly on his right leg. Despite being hurt, he still got to his feet to make the throw to the cutoff man.

Boone and the Yankees trainer came out to check on Locastro, who remained in the game and finished the first inning. But when the Yankees took the field in the second, he didn't emerge from the dugout.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Yankees announced during the game that Locastro was examined by team doctors and sent to New York-Presbyterian Hospital for an MRI and more evaluation. Those tests confirmed that he tore the ligament.