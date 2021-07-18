Auburn native, Yankees OF Tim Locastro has torn ACL

More than two weeks after being traded to the New York Yankees, Auburn native Tim Locastro's season is over.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Locastro tore the ACL in his right knee while making a leaping highlight-reel catch in the first inning of Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox.
Locastro, who started in left field, tracked down a fly ball in foul territory. When he jumped to make the catch, he landed awkwardly on his right leg. Despite being hurt, he still got to his feet to make the throw to the cutoff man.
What a catch from T-Lo 👏 pic.twitter.com/LjyAE7fq42— New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 18, 2021
Boone and the Yankees trainer came out to check on Locastro, who remained in the game and finished the first inning. But when the Yankees took the field in the second, he didn't emerge from the dugout.
The Yankees announced during the game that Locastro was examined by team doctors and sent to New York-Presbyterian Hospital for an MRI and more evaluation. Those tests confirmed that he tore the ligament.
It's crushing news for the Auburn native, who was acquired by the Yankees on July 1 in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He started eight games with the Yankees and had four hits in 21 at-bats. He hit his first home run as a Yankee on July 11.
In 64 games with the Diamondbacks and Yankees, Locastro batted .180 with two home runs, seven RBI and five stolen bases. He set a major league record for consecutive stolen bases without being caught to start his career (29) and his spikes were sent to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
The torn ACL is the second injury Locastro has dealt with during the 2021 season. In April, he dislocated a finger while attempting to steal a base and was placed on the injured list. He missed two weeks of action before returning in early May.
The ligament tear is a more serious injury. The recovery time, according to the Mayo Clinic, can take up to nine months. Athletes can shorten the recovery period, but it's still a months-long process.
Shortly after Boone announced the injury, the Yankees tweeted a message of support for Locastro. The tweet reads, "Get well soon, @TimmyLo16."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.