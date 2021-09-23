Auburn native, Yankees OF Tim Locastro on road to recovery after 'freak' ACL tear

"If I can run, I'm going to try to be out there," he said. "We gotta make the World Series first." As of Thursday, the Yankees have a half-game lead for the final American League wild-card spot.

His main target is to be ready by spring training. He has been told that he should have more than enough time to be at full strength when spring training opens in February.

Locastro praised the Yankees for supporting him throughout his rehabilitation. He works out at Yankee Stadium, so he is able to join his teammates in the dugout.

"I still want to play baseball every day. It sucks not being able to," he said. "But just being around my teammates and coaches, they've really helped out a lot."

Locastro found another silver lining. Because he now plays for the Yankees, he has been able to rehab closer to home. If he was with one of his prior teams, the Arizona Diamondbacks or Los Angeles Dodgers, he would've spent the bulk of his time on the West Coast.

He has received a lot of support from family and friends, many of whom are in Auburn. Every day, somebody new calls or texts to check in and see how he's doing.