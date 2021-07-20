Auburn native, Yankees OF Tim Locastro to have surgery after tearing ACL

For Tim Locastro, the road to recovery begins Wednesday.

Locastro, an Auburn native and New York Yankees outfielder, will have surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee, the team announced.

The injury occurred in the first inning of Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Locastro made a leaping catch on a fly ball in foul territory, but landed awkwardly on his right leg. He was limping after the play and was checked by a trainer and Yankees manager Aaron Boone. He stayed in the game, but was removed before the start of the second inning.

Locastro went to a New York City hospital for further evaluation and tests. An MRI revealed he has a torn ACL.

It's season-ending surgery for the 2010 Auburn High School graduate, who was acquired by the Yankees on July 1. Before the injury, he played nine games with the Yankees and had four hits in 21 at-bats. On July 11, he hit his first home run as a Yankee.

