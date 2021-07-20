Auburn native, Yankees OF Tim Locastro to have surgery after tearing ACL

For Tim Locastro, the road to recovery begins Wednesday.
Locastro, an Auburn native and New York Yankees outfielder, will have surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee, the team announced.
The injury occurred in the first inning of Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Locastro made a leaping catch on a fly ball in foul territory, but landed awkwardly on his right leg. He was limping after the play and was checked by a trainer and Yankees manager Aaron Boone. He stayed in the game, but was removed before the start of the second inning.
Locastro went to a New York City hospital for further evaluation and tests. An MRI revealed he has a torn ACL.
It's season-ending surgery for the 2010 Auburn High School graduate, who was acquired by the Yankees on July 1. Before the injury, he played nine games with the Yankees and had four hits in 21 at-bats. On July 11, he hit his first home run as a Yankee.
Locastro has played parts of five seasons in the majors. He debuted with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017 and played 18 games with the club in 2018. After that season, he was traded to the Yankees.
Prior to the 2019 season, the Yankees traded the Auburn product to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Locastro appeared in 91 games for the Diamondbacks that year and hit his first major league home run at Yankee Stadium. He broke the Diamondbacks' single-season record for hits by pitches (22) and stole 17 bases. He also had the fastest sprint speed in the majors.
In the shortened 2020 season, Locastro batted .290 with two home runs, seven RBI and four stolen bases.
Locastro had a good start this season. He batted .269 in April and set a major league record for consecutive stolen bases without being caught to start his career (29). But a stint on the injured list due to a dislocated finger kept him out of action for two weeks.
He returned from the IL in May. Two months later, he was traded to the Yankees in exchange for a minor league pitcher.
Now, Locastro is dealing with a second injury. This one will require a longer recovery time. For athletes, the time needed to recover from an ACL tear varies. But it is a months-long process. The Mayo Clinic says it can take eight to 12 months for athletes to return to action.
