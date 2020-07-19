Auburn Pop Warner program deciding on season, playing flag in 2020

Youth sports were allowed to return earlier this month, in most cases on a limited basis.
For some, like football, which are considered "high-risk" sports, there is still much to iron out.
In the coming days, Auburn's Pop Warner football program will decide if it wants to follow through with a season this fall. There is a caveat, though, because any youth football played this season will be with flags and no tackling.
The ban on tackling was a directive from the national Pop Warner organization, according to Auburn Pop Warner President of the Board of Directors Laura Pesarchick. Auburn Pop Warner also has Gov. Andrew Cuomo's guidance for sports and recreation to consider.
As of July 6, regions that have surpassed phase three of New York's reopening plan can resume low- or moderate-risk activities, such as flag football. Tackle football, however, is considered high risk and therefore is not yet allowed.
"As far as the tackling, yes it is disappointing," Pesarchick said. "It's hard for the Mitey Mite and Jr. Pee Wees that have tackled in the past to adjust to possibly switching gears to a flag season. But whatever is in the best interest and safety of the kids is where we're looking and what we're supporting. If we can get the kids out and doing something, it's better than nothing."
If Auburn Pop Warner does audible to flag football, there will be certain health protocols in place. Players on the field will not have to wear a facial mask or a helmet, but all parents or volunteers on the sideline will be required to wear a mask. There will also be no sharing of water bottles -- each player should bring their own labeled bottle -- nor a group of players convening on the same bench on the sidelines.
Spectators will be limited to two adults per player.
On the field, teams will play 7-on-7.
While awaiting a decision on flag football, Auburn Pop Warner is hosting a training clinic in August that will allow players to practice some speed and agility drills. There will be no contact and participants will be socially distanced.
Pesarchick said holding a training clinic, in addition to possibly a flag season, was with the goal in mind of getting children back to being active.
"At least we can get the kids out of the house and doing something and being active around their friends, while socially distanced and safe," Pesarchick said. "As a parent (of a 10-year-old Jr. Pee Wee player), we've definitely been trying to keep positive and not focus too much on not having the season, but what we can do in place of that."
Youth football isn't alone in trying to configure plans to return. Auburn Little League baseball will begin play July 22, with four teams in Little League, six Pony League teams, and five Mustang League teams. Each Little League and Pony League team plays 15 games, while Mustang League teams will play 14. Games continue though the second week of September.
Baseball and softball are considered "moderate risk" in Cuomo's guidance. Other youth sports that are considered high risk and unable to return yet include basketball, ice hockey, wrestling, contact lacrosse and volleyball.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
