Auburn Pop Warner program deciding on season, playing flag in 2020

If Auburn Pop Warner does audible to flag football, there will be certain health protocols in place. Players on the field will not have to wear a facial mask or a helmet, but all parents or volunteers on the sideline will be required to wear a mask. There will also be no sharing of water bottles -- each player should bring their own labeled bottle -- nor a group of players convening on the same bench on the sidelines.

Spectators will be limited to two adults per player.

On the field, teams will play 7-on-7.

While awaiting a decision on flag football, Auburn Pop Warner is hosting a training clinic in August that will allow players to practice some speed and agility drills. There will be no contact and participants will be socially distanced.

Pesarchick said holding a training clinic, in addition to possibly a flag season, was with the goal in mind of getting children back to being active.

"At least we can get the kids out of the house and doing something and being active around their friends, while socially distanced and safe," Pesarchick said. "As a parent (of a 10-year-old Jr. Pee Wee player), we've definitely been trying to keep positive and not focus too much on not having the season, but what we can do in place of that."