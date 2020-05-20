Auburn public parks starting reopening phase, but local coaches frustrated with pace

"I know people, especially with this weather, have reached a new frustration level with all this and it's very difficult," McNabb-Coleman said. "I'm sure we're all having the same public outcry."

Coaches within the Auburn Enlarged City School District have been among those unhappy with the lack of clarity on when athletic courts will reopen and what activities will be allowed.

Auburn varsity boys lacrosse coach Matt Smith, who served two terms in the Auburn City Council through 2013, calls for more transparency and clarity from local government officials regarding the use of public parks. One of his major concerns has been the impact quarantine has had on children and teenagers who have been unable to engage in recreational activity outside of their homes.

"As an educator, as the head of a lacrosse program ... I've seen the effect of isolation on young people," Smith said. "Government's job in this particular time is to crack the wall of isolation and be transparent with the public by informing them when such decisions are made, and allow people to go back to normalcy. I think the leaders of Cayuga County and at the city level have failed to do that.

"When I see tennis courts locked up when other communities are utilizing them, that frustrates me."