Auburn public parks starting reopening phase, but local coaches frustrated with pace

As Cayuga County works through its phases of reopening, there remains no set timetable on when parks, playgrounds, and athletic courts will be completely accessible to the public in the wake of COVID-19.
In an interview with The Citizen Wednesday, Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman expressed understanding with frustration regarding the delay of reopening public parks.
McNabb-Coleman signed an emergency order on April 8 that closed all of Cayuga County's playgrounds, athletic courts and sporting fields. On Friday, May 15, the Cayuga County website announced that "certain low-risk recreational activities" — tennis is specifically mentioned — would be permissible under New York state's Phase I of the reopening plan.
However, the reopening of public parks and athletic courts has happened to varying degrees. The city of Auburn did not reopen its public tennis courts until Wednesday morning, late in comparison to some other parks in Cayuga County or neighboring counties like Onondaga.
McNabb-Coleman says Cayuga is part of a regional control group with neighboring counties including Onondaga, Madison and Oswego, and that the main focus for reopening so far has centered around businesses, campgrounds and beaches. The widespread reopening of public parks and athletic courts is something McNabb-Coleman intends to discuss with neighboring county leaders in the near future, but she will continue to adhere to guidance provided by health professionals.
"I know people, especially with this weather, have reached a new frustration level with all this and it's very difficult," McNabb-Coleman said. "I'm sure we're all having the same public outcry."
Coaches within the Auburn Enlarged City School District have been among those unhappy with the lack of clarity on when athletic courts will reopen and what activities will be allowed.
Auburn varsity boys lacrosse coach Matt Smith, who served two terms in the Auburn City Council through 2013, calls for more transparency and clarity from local government officials regarding the use of public parks. One of his major concerns has been the impact quarantine has had on children and teenagers who have been unable to engage in recreational activity outside of their homes.
"As an educator, as the head of a lacrosse program ... I've seen the effect of isolation on young people," Smith said. "Government's job in this particular time is to crack the wall of isolation and be transparent with the public by informing them when such decisions are made, and allow people to go back to normalcy. I think the leaders of Cayuga County and at the city level have failed to do that.
"When I see tennis courts locked up when other communities are utilizing them, that frustrates me."
Among Smith's suggestions are a public calendar that clearly states when parks are open and what activities will be permissible and when. But public parks and athletic courts are not the only recreational locations that have been closed. Holland Stadium, where most of Auburn's athletic programs play games and train, has been closed since mid-March.
Smith has had conversations with Auburn athletic director Tamela Ray and does not expect school facilities, including Holland Stadium, to reopen until the official end of the school year at the earliest.
"They're at the mercy of (Gov. Andrew Cuomo) and it's all ambiguous as to what we can do," Smith said. "I think we should have access to school facilities. I think we should have access to local playgrounds and playing fields. We're doing more harm to our kids right now by keeping them sheltered than we would be by having them out there on the playing field."
Some confusion stems from the lack of clarity on what constitutes as a "low risk" recreational activity, something both McNabb-Coleman and Smith were unsure on. Golf courses were forced to temporarily close last month, but were permitted to reopen on April 19 under certain restrictions. It has not been explicitly determined what other activities constitute as low risk.
"It would be something that's not a contact sport or with shared equipment," McNabb-Coleman said. "My boys like soccer. Would we consider that a high risk sport? The golfing was difficult to start out and we've all reached an agreement on how that could be done in the safest way possible. Whatever the activity is will have to be modified in some way."
While school will remain closed and no high school sports will take place this spring, Smith has already turned his attention to the summer. When some restrictions are lifted, he expects to conduct practices and workouts in small groups. There has also been conversations with other central New York lacrosse programs to have an unofficial senior night for athletes who were robbed of their final high school seasons.
Smith also did not rule out traveling outside of the county for summer league games if neighboring counties have more accessible fields.
"I will do what's necessary to get our varsity kids some type of a game," Smith said. "If we have to travel, then we'll travel because outside counties might make more of a priority of bringing back opportunities for our kids."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.