Auburn's Cooper, Cato-Meridian's White both finish seventh at wrestling states

A pair of Cayuga County wrestlers wrapped up competition at the NYSPHSAA Division I and Division II championships Saturday at the Times Union Center in Albany.

Auburn’s Keyshin Cooper (Division I-220) ended up in seventh place in his bracket. Cooper fell into the consolation bracket after losing his second match on Friday. He was still alive for third overall entering Saturday, but fell to Martin Luther King’s Muhamed Diop by a 3-1 decision, pushing Cooper to the seventh-place match.

In that match, against Westbury’s Jeremiah Funches, Cooper earned a win on a 3-1 decision. Two points on a takedown in the first period were the difference.

Cato-Meridian’s Hunter White (Division II-126) saw his day play out the same as Cooper’s. White lost a 7-2 decision to Clarke’s Jordan Soriano in wrestlebacks, but rebounded to defeat Red Hook’s Matt Morris by a 5-4 decision in the seventh-place match. Against Morris, White actually trailed by a point as the seconds ticked down in the third period, but a reversal with only 10 seconds remaining in the match put White ahead. White finishes his career with the Blue Devils in the top three in career wins.