Auburn native and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Locastro made several great defensive plays that, unfortunately, weren't included in MLB Network's top 100 plays of 2019 list. But he still made a cameo in the year-end show that aired Sunday night.
Locastro and teammate Jarrod Dyson appeared briefly at No. 24 on the top 100 list. The clip was from the Diamondbacks' June 26 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson hit a deep fly ball to right-center field. Dyson and Locastro, both tracked the ball to the wall and jumped at the same time. Dyson made the grab to rob Pederson of a home run.
(Fast forward to 3:44 to view the catch.)
Here is an MLB.com video of the full play from the June 26 game: