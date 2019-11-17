{{featured_button_text}}
Dodgers Diamondbacks Baseball

Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Jarrod Dyson, left, makes a catch taking a home run away from Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson as Dyson collides with Diamondbacks right fielder Tim Locastro (16) during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

 Ross D. Franklin

Auburn native and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Locastro made several great defensive plays that, unfortunately, weren't included in MLB Network's top 100 plays of 2019 list. But he still made a cameo in the year-end show that aired Sunday night. 

Locastro and teammate Jarrod Dyson appeared briefly at No. 24 on the top 100 list. The clip was from the Diamondbacks' June 26 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. 

Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson hit a deep fly ball to right-center field. Dyson and Locastro, both tracked the ball to the wall and jumped at the same time. Dyson made the grab to rob Pederson of a home run. 

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

(Fast forward to 3:44 to view the catch.) 

Here is an MLB.com video of the full play from the June 26 game: 

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0