Tim Locastro hit a ground ball to third base. Most players in Major League Baseball would be out on the throw to first.
Locastro, an Auburn native, isn't most players.
After entering the Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder entered the game as a defensive replacement in the sixth inning, he had his first at-bat in the top of the seventh.
Locastro had a great at-bat. He fouled off five of the nine pitches he faced from Giants reliever Trevor Gott. He grounded the last pitch he saw to third, and that's when his speed took before. He hustled out of the batter's box and beat Giants third baseman Evan Longoria's throw to first for an infield single.
It was Locastro's 15th infield single of the season, according to Baseball Reference. Nearly 35% of his hits — he has 43 hits in 71 games with the Diamondbacks — have been infield singles.
Locastro scored on Eduardo Escobar's RBI single later in the seventh inning. The Auburnian has 29 runs this season and has scored in consecutive games.
The Diamondbacks (65-66) held on for the 6-4 win.
Locastro, who was recalled by the Diamondbacks Saturday, has three hits in seven at-bats since returning to the majors. He started Sunday's game against the Brewers and had two hits, both infield singles. He reached base four times in the Diamondbacks' 5-2 win.
The Diamondbacks wrap up the two-game series against the Giants Tuesday. First pitch is at 9:45 p.m.
After the game, Locastro and the Diamondbacks will head back to Arizona. They have Wednesday off before opening a four-game home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday night.